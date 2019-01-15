What’s New for Artificial Intelligence in 2019?

/EIN News/ -- POINT ROBERTS, Wash. and VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Investorideas.com , a global investor news source covering Artificial Intelligence issues a special edition of The AI Eye , looking at advancements in artificial intelligence in 2019 and beyond.



Last year saw considerable development in artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML) and natural language processing (NLP) in various sectors. This was seen in the proliferation of many startups using AI tech in various spaces, as well as the adoption of the technology by established industry leaders. As 2019 begins, there are already many indicators that AI growth will continue and accelerate.

In a year-end review, Forbes B2B technology analyst and consultant David A. Teich highlighted the tendency of major tech companies to lead the way in the adoption of AI.

“The technologies and techniques of AI and ML are still so new that the main adopters of the techniques are the large software companies able to hire and to invest in the necessary expertise,” he said.

Teich explains why both Google and Amazon are early adopters “due to their cloud foundation” and that they’re “working to figure out how to generalize techniques developed for their products, in order to attract the wider business market.” Meanwhile, fellow tech giants Microsoft and IBM ( NYSE:IBM ) are “layering AI across product offerings.”

Gopher Protocol Inc. ( OTCQB:GOPH ), a company specializing in the development of Internet of Things (IoT) and Artificial Intelligence enabled mobile technologies, finished 2018 with the release of a new version of its Avant! AI platform which includes user authentication, history saving and a new sentence embedding method.

Moving into 2019, there are indications that growth will become more impressive as adoption of AI advances. Deloitte Global’s TMT Predictions projects that “among companies using AI, 70 percent will obtain AI capabilities through cloud-based enterprise software, 65 percent will create AI applications using cloud-based development services, and by 2020, the penetration rate of enterprise software with AI built in, and cloud-based AI development services will reach an estimated 87 and 83 percent respectively.”

Deloitte Global’s Paul Sallomi noted, “So far, AI’s initial benefits have been predominantly accrued by ‘tech giants’ with extensive financial resources, strong IT infrastructure, and highly-specialized human capital,” he said. “However, the cloud will power increased efficiencies and better returns on investment, and we expect these benefits to rapidly extend beyond AI’s pioneers to the wider enterprise.”

But leaving survey data and research projections aside, AI has already made a palpable impact at the CES 2019 Tech Conference, held January 8-11th in Las Vegas. The event website captured the excitement around the sector saying, “AI is no longer a ‘thing’ – it’s everything”.

There, IBM ( NYSE:IBM ), along with subsidiary The Weather Company, revealed the IBM Global High-Resolution Atmospheric Forecasting System (GRAF), which will be released later this year. GRAF is a weather forecasting system that can provide hourly updates for any location in the world. The company also announced Project Debater - Speech By Crowd - an AI-driven platform that collects view points from both sides of the crowd on a given topic and automatically creates convincing viewpoints for or against the topic.

Autonomous driving was present at CES 2019 with the announcement of NVIDIA Corporation’s (NasdaqGS:NVDA) DRIVE autopilot, the world's first commercially available Level 2+ automated driving system. DRIVE utilizes multiple AI technologies, including AI copilot capabilities and advanced in-cabin visualization of the vehicle's computer vision system. Rob Csongor, Vice President of Autonomous Machines at NVIDIA commented:

"A full-featured, Level 2+ system requires significantly more computational horsepower and sophisticated software than what is on the road today. NVIDIA DRIVE AutoPilot provides these, making it possible for carmakers to quickly deploy advanced autonomous solutions by 2020 and to scale this solution to higher levels of autonomy faster."

Also at CES 2019, QUALCOMM (NasdaqGS:QCOM) introduced its 3rd Generation Qualcomm Snapdragon Automotive Cockpit Platforms. According to the press release, the Snapdragon Automotive Cockpit Platforms are the automotive industry's "first-announced scalable artificial intelligence (AI)-based platforms" and support "higher levels of computing and intelligence needed for advanced capabilities featured in next generation vehicles, including highly intuitive AI experiences for in-car virtual assistance, natural interactions between the vehicle and driver, and contextual safety use cases."

Gopher Protocol ( OTCQB:GOPH ) has also had a busy start to 2019, having launched a program to integrate its Avant! AI engine into robot platforms and has started development on an Avant! mobile application . Gopher CTO, Dr. Danny Rittman explained how the move into robotics opens up even more opportunities for AI to capitalize on.

"We believe Gopher's Avant! AI, implemented in robots, can be the brain for advanced technology in a wide variety of domains, among them medicine, autonomous vehicles including automobiles, drones and spacecraft, aviation, military, education and many more,” he said.

With all the growth seen in 2018, and with market research projecting considerable growth in AI across various sectors, it seems likely that the developments seen already in the first half of January 2019 indicate the pace of growth for the rest of the year.

AI EYE CES 2019 Video:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zysAXyd0U5Y

Disclaimer/Disclosure:. Our site does not make recommendations for purchases or sale of stocks, services or products. Nothing on our sites should be construed as an offer or solicitation to buy or sell products or securities. All investment involves risk and possible loss of investment. This site is currently compensated for news publication and distribution, social media and marketing, contents creation and more. Contact each company directly regarding content and press release questions. Disclosure is posted for each compensated news release, content published /created if required but otherwise the news was not compensated for and was published for the sole interest of our readers and followers. Disclosure: Disclosure: GOPH is a PR, social media and publishing client and compensates Investorideas.com - More disclaimer info: https://www.investorideas.com/About/Disclaimer.asp , https://www.investorideas.com/About/News/Clientspecifics.

Learn more about our podcast and article services and costs https://www.investorideas.com/News-Upload/

Additional info regarding BC Residents and global Investors: https://www.bcsc.bc.ca/release.aspx?id=6894 .

Privacy policy: https://www.investorideas.com/About/Private_Policy.asp

Contact Investorideas.com

800 665 0411



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.