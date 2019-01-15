Bitglass Selected as a Best Cloud Computing Security Solution Finalist by SC Media

CAMPBELL, Calif., Jan. 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bitglass , the Next-Gen CASB company, announced today that it has been recognized as one of the seven Best Cloud Computing Security Solutions in the 2019 SC Awards. Finalists and winners are chosen by an expert panel of judges with extensive knowledge and experience in the cybersecurity industry. Bitglass was selected for its unique technologies as the Next-Gen Cloud Access Security Broker (CASB) . The award’s overall winner will be announced at the SC Awards gala in San Francisco on March 5th.



/EIN News/ -- Bitglass provides real-time, inline, agentless security. The company’s solution offers advanced threat protection for zero-day malware, comprehensive visibility, robust identity management capabilities, data protection features like data loss prevention (DLP), and file- and field-level encryption that preserves functionality like search and sort. Bitglass secures any app, any device, anywhere.

Now in its 22nd year, the SC Awards are known as the gold standard of accomplishment for cybersecurity professionals, products, and services. With the awards, SC Media recognizes the achievements of cybersecurity professionals in the field, the innovations happening in the vendor and service provider communities, and the vigilant work of government, commercial, and nonprofit entities.

“Every new year brings with it an unpredictable mix of adversity and opportunity for information security professionals,” said Illena Armstrong, VP, editorial, SC Media. “In 2018, we watched as ransomware took down entire city governments, popular online platforms were accused of mishandling user data, and technology giants announced an unprecedented industry-wide effort to solve the Spectre and Meltdown CPU vulnerabilities. Through it all, this year’s SC Awards finalists found ways to break boundaries, overcome challenges and contribute fresh new ideas to the world of cybersecurity.”

Bitglass has been chosen as a finalist due to its leading hybrid CASB, which leverages multi-protocol proxies and API integrations to offer real-time, end-to-end data protection for any app or device – without any agents. Unlike cumbersome deployments that require software installations on all devices in use, Bitglass is seamlessly deployed on any endpoint. Through its agentless architecture, Bitglass protects personal iPhones, corporate laptops, and everything in between.

“At Bitglass, we are committed to providing our customers with the leading cloud access security broker, driving innovation in the industry, and protecting data wherever it goes,” said Rich Campagna, CMO of Bitglass. “This nomination was made possible by our incredible employees who work tirelessly to ensure that our solution is the best in the CASB space.”

The SC Awards gala on March 5th honors award winners and attracts top professionals in the cybersecurity community, providing an invaluable opportunity for networking. The evening of the event, the overall winner of the Best Cloud Computing Security Solution will be selected from among the finalists. To register for the 2019 SC Awards gala, please visit https://scawards2019.splashthat.com/

About SC Media

In addition to their comprehensive website, SC Media offers magazines, eBooks, and newsletters. They also host digital and live events such as SC Awards and RiskSec NY to provide cybersecurity professionals all the information needed to safeguard their organizations and contribute to their longevity and success.

About Bitglass

Bitglass, the Next-Gen CASB company, is based in Silicon Valley with offices worldwide. The company’s cloud security solutions deliver zero-day, agentless data and threat protection for any app, any device, anywhere. Bitglass is backed by Tier 1 investors and was founded in 2013 by a team of industry veterans with a proven track record of innovation and execution.







