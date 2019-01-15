RTI Reduces Cost and Risk of Avionics Integration with First FACE Certified Transport Services Segment Product

RTI Connext® DDS Connectivity Framework is the First FACE Transport Services Segment (TSS) Product to Obtain FACE Certified Conformance

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Jan. 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Real-Time Innovations (RTI) , the Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) connectivity company, today announced that RTI Connext® DDS has passed all verification and conformance tests required for the Future Airborne Capability Environment (FACE™) conformance certification for the FACE Transport Services Segment (TSS). Connext DDS is the first TSS solution to achieve this prestigious FACE certification milestone and can now be rapidly integrated with other FACE software components that have passed rigorous FACE conformance certification.



/EIN News/ -- The FACE approach is a government-industry open software standard and business strategy used for acquisition of affordable software systems. This standard promotes innovation and rapid integration of portable software capabilities across global defense programs. The Open Group FACE Consortium has created a suite of business and technical documents to form as the foundation of this global specification supported by over 90 government and industry member organizations and over 1,000 individuals.

RTI worked with its FACE Verification Authority, TES-SAVI, to complete this rigorous FACE certification conformance testing. FACE conformance certification lowers integration risk by proving to users that RTI’s FACE Application Programming Interfaces (APIs) exactly match the FACE APIs that are included in the FACE Technical Standard. Becoming the first software company to achieve FACE TSS certification underscores RTI’s commitment to global open standards. RTI’s completion of the FACE certification process was announced by the Open Group at the FACE Face-to-Face (F2F) meeting in Melbourne, FL in December 2018.

“As Chair of the Open Group FACE Consortium, the U.S. Army PEO Aviation congratulates Real-Time Innovations (RTI) on their successful FACE Conformance Certification for the FACE Transport Services Segment (TSS),” said Joe Carter, CIO Office, U.S. Army PEO Aviation and elected Chair of the FACE Consortium. “Connext DDS is the first commercial software to achieve TSS certification, and with this achievement, furthers the drive to populate the FACE Registry with the best-in-class solutions for our global Warfighters and next-generation military platforms.”

RTI Connext DDS is the first connectivity framework designed to meet the demanding requirements of mission-critical and safety-critical systems. These systems require sharing data in real-time across multiple networks and multiple security domains, as well as with other system components from different suppliers and operational entities. These critical systems have traditionally required custom, proprietary, single platform integration approaches that are not optimized for scalability or cross-platform deployment. RTI Connext DDS offers a commercial-off-the-shelf (COTS) product that complies with the Object Management Group (OMG) Data Distribution Service (DDS) standard. Implementing RTI’s standards-based solution significantly reduces software development, integration risk, and system lifecycle costs.

RTI Connext DDS is already used in more than 200 avionics programs and projects. These include systems that have been certified to the RTCA DO-178C standard for safety-critical avionics software. Connext DDS is available with a complete certification data package for the most stringent Design Assurance Level (DAL) A.

“Connext DDS is a critical component of any next generation complex system,” said Chip Downing, Senior Aerospace & Defense Markets Director at RTI. “Connext DDS accelerates integration, reducing both risk and cost, while delivering proven real-time performance, scalability and robustness. It is the obvious choice for platforms requiring both FACE and RTCA DO-178C certification. Being “aligned” with the FACE Technical Standard is now meaningless – only certified FACE conformance has value into today’s competitive FACE software marketplace.”

About RTI

Real-Time Innovations (RTI) is the Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) connectivity company. The RTI Connext® Databus is a software framework that shares information in real time, making applications work together as one, integrated system. It connects across field, fog and cloud. Its reliability, security, performance and scalability are proven in the most demanding industrial systems. Deployed systems include medical devices and imaging; wind, hydro and solar power; autonomous planes, trains and cars; traffic control; Oil and Gas; robotics, ships, and defense.

RTI lives at the intersection of functional artificial intelligence and pervasive networkingSM.

RTI is the largest vendor of products based on the Object Management Group (OMG) Data Distribution Service™ (DDS) standard. RTI is privately held and headquartered in Sunnyvale, Calif.

