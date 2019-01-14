YOGAWORKS, INC. INVESTOR ALERT: Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP announces that a securities class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the Central District of California against YogaWorks, Inc.  

Lead Plaintiff Deadline is February 25, 2019

NEW YORK, Jan. 14, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP announces that a federal securities class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the Central District of California on behalf of purchasers of the securities of YogaWorks, Inc. (NASDAQ:YOGA) pursuant and/or traceable to YogaWorks’ initial public offering commenced on or about August 10, 2017 and closed on August 16, 2017 (the “IPO”).



Investors who have incurred losses in the shares of YogaWorks, Inc. are urged to contact the firm immediately at classmember@whafh.com or (800) 575-0735 or (212) 545-4774. You may obtain additional information concerning the action on our website, www.whafh.com.

If you have incurred losses in the shares of YogaWorks, Inc., you may, no later than February 25, 2019, request that the Court appoint you lead plaintiff of the proposed class. Please contact Wolf Haldenstein to learn more about your rights as an investor in YogaWorks, Inc.

According to the filed complaint, YogaWorks’ Registration Statement and Prospectus made materially misleading statements regarding:

YogaWorks’ studio-level economics and the adverse trends it faced in declining studio profitability;



reasons for YogaWorks’ declining revenue, including increasing corporate overhead costs; and



YogaWorks’ increasing corporate infrastructure costs and inability to achieve economies of scale.

As of January 4, 2019, YogaWorks’ stock closed at $0.55 or 90% below its IPO price of $5.50.

