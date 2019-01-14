NEW YORK, Jan. 14, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP is investigating securities fraud claims on behalf of shareholders of Yangtze River Port and Logistics Limited (“Yangtze”) (NASDAQ: YRIV) resulting from allegations that Yangtze River Port and Logistics Limited and/or its executives may have issued materially misleading business information to the investing public.



If you purchased and incurred losses in shares of Yangtze River Port and Logistics Limited, please call Gregory Stone at (800) 575-0735 or (212) 545-4774, or email to gstone@whafh.com .

Yangtze River Port and Logistics Limited operates as a real estate company. The Company focuses on port logistics center, office space, railways, road transport, storage and processing, and infrastructure development projects. Yangtze River Port and Logistics also specializes in construction planning, logistics and warehouse management, and terminal handling activities.

On December 6, 2018, Hindenburg Research issued a report claiming that Yangtze is a scheme run by its Chairman, Xiangyao Liu, to siphon money from the U.S. public markets. Based on government-sourced documents and interviews with local officials, they believe at least 77% of the company’s reported assets are fabricated.

/EIN News/ -- Yangtze shares traded at $11.62 per share prior to the issuance of this report, and currently trade at $3.22 per share, a decline of 72%

Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP has extensive experience in the prosecution of securities class actions and derivative litigation in state and federal trial and appellate courts across the country. The firm has attorneys in various practice areas; and offices in New York, Chicago and San Diego. The reputation and expertise of this firm in shareholder and other class litigation has been repeatedly recognized by the courts, which have appointed it to major positions in complex securities multi-district and consolidated litigation.

If you wish to discuss this investigation or have any questions regarding your rights and interests in this matter, please immediately contact Wolf Haldenstein by telephone at (800) 575-0735, via e-mail at classmember@whafh.com , or visit our website at www.whafh.com.

## Follow the firm and learn about newly filed cases on Twitter and Facebook . ##

Contact:

Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP

Gregory Stone, Director of Case and Financial Analysis

Email: gstone@whafh.com or classmember@whafh.com

Tel: (800) 575-0735 or (212) 545-4774



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.