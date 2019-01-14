Afrique Restaurant Opens January 21 with Authentic African Cuisine

The Tastes & Hospitality of Africa Come to Antioch, CA

ANTIOCH, Calif., Jan. 14, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Opening Monday, January 21, 2019, Afrique Restaurant & Entertainment will launch its upscale restaurant presenting authentic African cuisine. Located at the Orchard Square Business Complex, 2370 Buchanan Road, Antioch, California 94509, the restaurant will feature dining, entertainment and banquet services.

The restaurant features free parking at its door, and reservations by calling 925-732-7478. All major credit cards are accepted. On Tuesdays, Senior citizens will enjoy 1/2 Off on Food Items! On Fridays guests will enjoy a “Friday Fiesta” after-work groove from 5-8 pm, with 20% off total-tab discounts and music in tribute to musician Hugh Masakela (“Grazing In The Grass“) circa 1968. African décor and culture will abound.

/EIN News/ -- Afrique Restaurant's founder, Olakunle Ayodeji - whose nickname is "Flash" - operated a restaurant in his earlier life, and for 20 years he nursed the idea of building a restaurant serving authentic African cuisine. Finding the right location held back his dreams, but he kept searching and found Afrique’s location, once a Mexican restaurant, now entirely renovated after complete reconstruction with all new decor. It was the perfect venue to launch his dreams. Now Flash offers his warm invitation to all in his native language: "E Kaabo (Welcome)!"

A family business, Afrique will be managed by Flash’s wife, Elizabeth Falase: Restaurant Manager/ Chief Cook and son, Tunde Falase: Floor Manager/ Serve Supervisor.

Visiting Cooks from different countries in Africa will be rotated by invitation, from time to time. Locally sourced ingredients like spinach, collard greens, okra, jute leaf (ewedu) will come from the San Joaquin Valley, and beef and goat meat come from a nearby ranch. Authentic African spices, are sourced from a bonded African food distributor in the Bay Area.

For more information, hours of operation, and the Afrique menu visit the website at AfriqueRestaurant.com to make online reservations and subscribe to email updates. Bring the family and head to Afrique Restaurant to enjoy the tastes, the flavors, the colors, hospitality and the fun of Africa few have savored.

Contact:

Flash Ayodeji, Senior Chief Supervisor/ Operations

925-301-6735

Flash@AfriqueRestaurant.com



