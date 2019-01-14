Lexington Regional Health Center, Cerner Work to Improve Health Care Outcomes for Community

/EIN News/ -- LEXINGTON, Neb., Jan. 14, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lexington Regional Health Center (LRHC), a rural critical access hospital in Central Nebraska, has teamed up with Cerner, a global leader in health care technology, to transform its electronic health record (EHR) in a 10-year agreement to replace disparate systems in its hospital and three urgent care clinics. The Cerner Millennium® EHR provides LRHC with an integrated digital record of a patient’s health history that includes clinical and financial data across the continuum of care. Through a new online portal, patients can securely message doctors, schedule appointments, view and settle balances and access their health history.



“Our mission at LRHC is to optimize the health of our patients and community through innovation and excellence in care,” said Leslie Marsh, CEO, LRHC. “This investment in our hospital’s EHR will standardize documentation across all platforms at LRHC, and further exemplifies the commitment we have to our patients and our community.”

The Cerner Millennium platform will be deployed through Cerner CommunityWorksSM, a cloud-based model that is specifically tailored to meet the unique needs of community, critical access and specialty hospitals. By implementing this technology, LRHC will move to an updated, electronic system that supports physicians, nurses and clinicians to share health care data across the entire organization.

“LRHC is a progressive organization with a clear vision for health care in their community,” said Mitchell Clark, president, CommunityWorks, Cerner. “We look forward to helping this organization achieve continued success and improve patient care for its community.”

Lexington Regional Health Center, formerly Tri-County Hospital, opened in September of 1976. The hospital began with 40 beds. Lexington Regional Health Center is now a political subdivision and 25-bed critical access hospital offering inpatient, outpatient, surgical, emergency and obstetric services. The hospital is operated by a five-member board whose members are elected by the hospital district.

Lexington Regional continues to provide high-quality, cost-effective healthcare, offer state-of-the-art technology and recruit knowledgeable healthcare professionals. Our commitment to making continuous advancements will progress the health care opportunities available to those in our community and surrounding areas by providing additional services to ensure everyone has access to superior care close to home.

Cerner’s health technologies connect people and information systems at more than 27,500 contracted provider facilities worldwide dedicated to creating smarter and better care for individuals and communities. Recognized globally for innovation, Cerner assists clinicians in making care decisions and assists organizations in managing the health of their populations. The company also offers an integrated clinical and financial system to help manage day-to-day revenue functions, as well as a wide range of services to support clinical, financial and operational needs, focused on people. For more information, visit Cerner.com , The Cerner Blog or connect on Facebook , Instagram , LinkedIn , Twitter or The Cerner Podcast. Nasdaq: CERN. Smarter Care. Better Outcomes. Healthier You.

Leslie Marsh, chief executive officer, (308) 324-8303, lmarsh@lexrhc.org

Shayla Wilkinson, public relations, (816) 781-6988, Shayla.Wilkinson@cerner.com







