Larson Electronics Releases 4-Stage Aluminum Fold Over Telescoping Light Mast, 7’-18’ Height

/EIN News/ -- KEMP, Texas, Jan. 14, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Larson Electronics, a Texas-based company with over 40 years of experience spearheading the industrial lighting sector, announced the release of a four-stage aluminum telescoping fold-over light mast that extends to a height of 18 feet and collapses to seven feet. This light mast can be fully extended using a 1,000 lb. hand winch and 3/16” galvanized cable that are included.



This light tower, which collapses to 7 feet, features a removable mast head for storing mounted equipment when not in use. The unit features two surface mount brackets for improved stability.





The LM-VLD-WM-18-7-4S-ALU four-stage telescoping light mast is made of square aluminum tubing with a base of 66” long and 4” by 4” by 2”, a second stage measuring 69.75” long and 3” by 3” by 1/8”, a third stage measuring 73.5” long and 2” by 2” by 1/8”, and a fourth stage measuring 78.5” long by 1” by 1” by 1/8” with each section having a two-foot minimum overlap. The light mast weighs only 105 lbs. and can support up to 25 lbs. of fixtures and equipment.

Larson Electronics’ telescoping light mast is mounted via two surface mounting brackets near the bottom of the tower with each bracket accepting four bolts. A 1.5” by 1.5” by 1/8” T-head mounting plate is attached to the top section providing a strong and stable platform. This light mast can withstand winds up to 75 MPH when extended to seven feet. Suitable applications include temporary light at construction sites, for security camera deployment, and more.

About Larson Electronics LLC: Larson Electronics LLC is a manufacturer of industrial lighting equipment and accessories. The company offers an extensive catalog of industry-grade lighting and power distribution products for the following sectors: manufacturing, construction, food processing, oil and gas, military, marine and automobile. Customers can benefit from the company’s hands-on, customized approach to lighting solutions. Larson Electronics provides expedited service for quotes, customer support and shipments.

For further information, please contact:

Rob Bresnahan, President and CEO

Toll-free: 1-888-351-2363

Int’l: 214-616-6180

Fax: 903-498-3364

E-mail: sales@larsonelectronics.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/5c9fa9d7-a862-45e0-bd0f-1ad2c1bdc409



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.