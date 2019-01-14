Martinrea International Inc. to Present at the 2019 Deutsche Bank's Global Auto Industry Conference

TORONTO, Jan. 14, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Martinrea International Inc. (TSX : MRE) announced today Pat D’Eramo, President and Chief Executive Officer and Fred Di Tosto, Chief Financial Officer will present at the Deutsche Bank's Global Auto Industry Conference coinciding with the North American International Auto Show to be held Jan. 15 - 16 in Detroit, Mich. (schedules are subject to change without further notice).



/EIN News/ -- Messrs. D’Eramo and Di Tosto will be speaking on the Company’s general business and strategy as outlined in the Company’s investor presentation posted on www.martinrea.com and in the Company’s most recent Annual Information Form, and other public documents, available on www.sedar.com .

About Martinrea International Inc.

Martinrea International Inc. (TSX: MRE) is a leader in the development and production of quality metal parts, assemblies and modules, fluid management systems, and complex aluminum products focused primarily on the automotive sector. Martinrea currently employs approximately 15,000 talented and motivated people in 44 operating divisions in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Brazil, Germany, Slovakia, Spain and China. Martinrea's vision is making lives better by being the best supplier we can be in the products we make and the services we provide. For more information on Martinrea, please visit www.martinrea.com .

MEDIA CONTACT:

Deanna Lorincz, Global Director, Communications and Marketing

Martinrea International Inc.

deanna.lorincz@martinrea.com

Tel: 248.392.9727

Mobile: 586.634.1766

INVESTOR RELATIONS:

Fred Di Tosto, Chief Financial Officer

Martinrea International Inc.

fditosto@martinrea.com

Tel: 416.749.0314



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.