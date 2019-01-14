President Ramaphosa to address the Pre-World Economic Forum Breakfast

President Cyril Ramaphosa will address a Team South Africa pre-World Economic Forum (WEF) breakfast meeting in Johannesburg on Wednesday, 16 January 2019.

Team South Africa comprises a diversity of stakeholders in the South African society and economy and will participate in the WEF Davos Annual Meetings in Switzerland from 22 to 26 January 2019. The 2019 theme for this international gathering is “Globalization 4.0: Shaping a Global Architecture in the Age of the Fourth Industrial Revolution.”

The pre-WEF breakfast is an opportunity for Team South Africa to develop an integrated approach to South Africa’s input into the WEF deliberations and to identify areas of emphasis in presenting South Africa as a desired investment destination and trade partner.

The Davos delegation led by President Ramaphosa will be coordinated by Finance Minister Tito Mboweni and will include leadership of government, business and labour.

Government will be represented by the Ministers of International Relations and Cooperation; Economic Development; Trade & Industry; Public Enterprises; Health; Energy, and Communications.

Members of the media are invited as follows:

Date: Wednesday, 16 January 2019

Time: Media to arrive at 06:00 for set up and registration. Programme starts at 07:00

Venue: Crowne Plaza Hotel, Rosebank, Johannesburg

President Ramaphosa’s keynote address will be open to media.

To indicate attendance, kindly email: Jabulane.Mulambo@treasury.gov.za. Please note that RSVP is essential.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.