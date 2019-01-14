Minister of Transport statement following the blockage of the N3 Van Reenen and Tugela Plaza by truck drivers

The Minister of Transport, Dr Blade Nzimande, strongly condemns the blockage of the N3 Van Reenen and Tugela Plaza by truck drivers.

Yesterday evening, the 13th of January 2019, truck drivers used their trucks to block the North and South bound of the N3 from 20h00.

Law enforcement agencies responded swiftly and impounded four (4) trucks, arrested four (4) truck drivers and cleared the road for traffic this morning at 3h00.

“This unfortunate action by truck drivers is not in keeping with the letter and spirit of our meeting held this past Friday, 11 January 2019, where I met with the leadership of the All Truck Drivers Foundation and the National Truck Drivers Association to address challenges facing South African truck drivers. This is nothing but negotiating in bad faith on the part of some of the leaders of the truck drivers,” said Minister Nzimande”.

Minister Nzimande further said that the meeting agreed to constitute a team led by the Department of Transport, with all affected departments, which includes the Department of Home Affairs, the Department of Labour, the Bargaining Council and the representatives of truck drivers.

“Guided by the law and applicable legislation, as government we remain steadfast to resolve this issue that is beginning to bedevil the South African trucking industry,” said Minister Nzimande.

Minister Nzimande further said that government will not tolerate lawlessness, anarchy and sabotage demonstrated by some truck drivers who are determined to act with apparent impunity.

“I commend the law enforcement agencies for their swift response in arresting those responsible for this malicious act which seeks to undermine the efforts by government and truck drivers’ associations who are committed to resolve this matter within the ambit of the law,” said Minister Nzimande.

Going forward, Minister Nzimande calls upon truck drivers associations and truck owners to observe the rule of the law in pursuit of their trucking engagements and business.

As resolved on the Friday, 11 January meeting in Durban between the Minister and the trucking associations, the Department of Transport will convene a meeting with all involved government departments and truck drivers to resolve this impasse.



