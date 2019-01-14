WHISKIES OF THE WORLD TAKES OVER THE BAY AREA

Benefiting Casa Circulo Cultural, the event features over 250 whisky expressions from around the globe, incredible food and cigar pairings, educational masterclasses and unforgettable meet & greets.

Whiskies of the World will be coming to the Bay Area for the 6th Annual Whiskies of the World San Jose on March 21st at the Forager Tasting Room Eatery from 6:00 PM – 10:00 PM. The second event will be held on the SF Belle Hornblower Yacht for the 20th Annual Whiskies of the World San Francisco on March 23rd from 5:00 PM – 9:00 PM. The Yacht remains docked and provides a beautiful waterfront setting for this much anticipated event. Both events benefit Casa Circulo Cultural which provides youth and families with year-round, culturally based programs.

San Jose VIP tickets cost $140 and General Admission tickets cost $115. San Francisco VIP tickets cost $165, General Admission tickets cost $140 and Dram Club cost $190.



The San Francisco event attracts 1250 whisky enthusiasts, experts, restaurant owners, bar owners, and industry specialists while San Jose caters to its venue capacity of 800 guests. Both festivals sell out weeks before the events.

The festivals gather the world’s most fascinating whiskies along with their makers and ambassadors to give its guests an opportunity to sample, learn and experience the art of whisky. From the biggest brand names to small craft boutique whiskies, there will be a vast range of flavor profiles to experience. These include Scotch whiskies, Irish whiskeys, Japanese whiskies, American whiskeys, bourbons, rye whisky, wheat whisky and so much more.

Other popular features of the events include whisky seminars, food pairings, a cigar roller and a whisky and cigar seminar.

We express our gratitude to our sponsors that make these events possible. Our sponsors include BevMo, The Whisky Shop, Artisan Wine Depot, Modern Luxury Silicon Valley, Honor Cigars, and San Francisco Chocolate Factory.

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit www.whiskiesoftheworld.com

More about Whiskies of the World LLC

Originating in San Francisco, Whiskies of the World is now a series of six hugely popular whisky festivals taking place in California, Texas and Georgia. Whiskies of the World offers guests the opportunity to taste superlative whiskies and to meet the outstanding personalities of the whisky world.



