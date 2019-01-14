EU-FORA Fellowship Programme: apply for third round by 31 January

You can still apply to be a fellow or hosting site for the next cycle(s) of EFSA’s European Food Risk Assessment (EU-FORA) Fellowship Programme, a key initiative for building the EU’s scientific assessment capacity and knowledge community.

EU-FORA is aimed at early to mid-career scientists from EU and EFTA countries, giving them the opportunity to widen their knowledge and hands-on experience in food safety risk assessment.

How does it work?

Fellows will spend 12 months of “learning-by-doing” in a European food safety risk assessment organisation outside their home country. At the end of the cycle, they will be awarded a certificate of participation, and a scientific report of their work as fellows will be published in a special issue of the EFSA Journal.

Fellows will also benefit from four food risk assessment training modules taking place in Parma, Vienna, Berlin and Athens. A procurement call has been launched for the update and delivery of this training programme. If you are interested in providing training to our fellows, you can find more information here.

What’s new?

As of this call, scientists not working in an Article 36 organisation or currently unemployed are eligible to apply. Organisations interested in becoming hosting sites have the option to apply for one or both of the next two EU-FORA cycles (2019-2020 and 2020-2021).

For more information on the programme and how to apply as a fellow or hosting site, go to the EFSA website. To learn more about what past and current participants have to say about EU-FORA, check out this short video.

Don’t miss out on this unique opportunity! Apply by 31 January 2019.