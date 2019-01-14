Blank Rome Welcomes Veteran Transactions Partner in Los Angeles

/EIN News/ -- Los Angeles, Jan. 14, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blank Rome LLP is pleased to announce that Robert L. Kahan has joined the Firm’s Los Angeles office as Partner in the Corporate, M&A, and Securities group, which also just welcomed partners Terrence Everett and Jeffrey Cohen in Los Angeles and New York, respectively. Bob focuses his practice counseling middle-market companies in the lifestyle industries, including restaurants, entertainers, marketers, and merchandisers, across a variety of corporate transactions. Bob joins Blank Rome from a leading Am Law 100 firm in Los Angeles.



“We’re thrilled to have a veteran attorney like Bob join our growing corporate team,” said Grant S. Palmer, Blank Rome’s Managing Partner and CEO. “Bob is well known for his negotiation skills, having represented both buyers, sellers, and investors over the course of his career. We look forward to the contributions that he’ll make to the Corporate group as well as our growing Los Angeles office.”



Bob’s career spans more than four decades, advising clients through mergers and acquisitions as well as providing securities, franchising, and licensing counsel. Entertainment lawyers and firms rely on Bob for advice as they structure, negotiate, and draft significant deals on behalf of their celebrity clients. Additionally, Bob has provided counsel on tax and governance issues that arise during significant transactions.



More specifically, Bob’s clients include entrepreneurs, high-net-worth individuals, private equity firms (in conjunction with their portfolio company investments and sales), and other mid-market companies. He also represents franchisors and franchisees, licensing companies, entertainers, and athletes in connection with licensing and endorsement transactions.



“Bob is well suited to counsel our clients with corporate needs in Los Angeles and beyond,” said Louis M. Rappaport, Co-Chair of the Firm’s Corporate, M&A, and Securities practice group. “He’s carved out a niche practice for himself over the years, advising clients in the lifestyle industry on their most important transactions. From the conception of a venture to the dissolution of a business, and everything in between, Bob is a go-to attorney in his industry segment.”



“Blank Rome is a great match for my unique practice and I look forward to reconnecting with former colleagues and friends like Frank Kaplan, Kevin Martin, Pauline Martin, Jason Kim, and Stacy Phillips,” Bob said. “And, the Firm is currently focused on expanding its corporate offerings in Los Angeles, which underscores Blank Rome’s commitment to this growing practice and region. In addition to the synergies between my existing practice and Blank Rome, I’m really energized by the opportunity to help the Firm expand in a strategic way.”



Bob currently sits on the boards of directors for the Tony Hawk Foundation as well as the Suzanne Somers Foundation. He earned his J.D. from University of California at Los Angeles School of Law and his B.A. from University of California, Santa Barbara.



Since January 1, Blank Rome has welcomed a number of lateral partners across its U.S. offices, enhancing the Firm’s services and capabilities throughout its various practices.

Robert Kahan, Partner, Blank Rome LLP









