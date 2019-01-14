Aeris and Roambee Unite to Enhance Cold Chain Monitoring via IoT

Companies Work Together to Help Enterprises Improve Global Monitoring On-Demand Goods and Assets

/EIN News/ -- SAN JOSE, Calif., Jan. 14, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aeris , a technology leader in the Internet of Things (IoT), today announced it is working with the Roambee Corporation , an IoT supply chain and enterprise asset visibility company, to help enterprises improve their monitoring of shipments and assets through IoT-based technologies offered by both companies.

Roambee provides IoT-based real-time global condition monitoring and visibility services for in-transit goods and in-field assets. Roambee’s unique end-to-end solution simplifies global shipment visibility across the supply chain, including the entire cold chain process for enterprises. The company provides patented hardware and software technology, combined with an array of senor data, analytics, predictive reporting and open application programming interfaces (APIs) to increase return on investment (ROI), improve supply chain operations, and reduce inventory loss.

Aeris offers end-to-end IoT and machine-to-machine (M2M) solutions through its comprehensive Aeris® Mobility Platform (AMP) and Aeris Connectivity Platform (ACP). Collectively, these platforms enable enterprises and original equipment manufacturers to embark on a digital transformation journey to enhance revenue, create new services and form new business models.

ACP provides Roambee with the ability to manage its global data connectivity, which in turn is being used by Roambee for its shipping, inventory, pallet, asset and fleet monitoring services. This helps Roambee advance its service delivery while improving supply chain predictability and throughput for enterprises.

The Aeris Connectivity Platform provides a “smarter” cold chain because real-time monitoring devices provide managers with live data and situational alerts, thereby mitigating risks along the cold chain before they arise, while providing actionable insights for future business improvements.

Roambee’s real-time monitoring solutions provide managers with live data and situational alerts, thereby mitigating risks along the cold chain before they arise, while providing actionable insights for future business improvements. By leveraging ACP and its location-based services, Roambee’s services alleviates on-time delivery risks; reduces spoilage and damage risks; lowers theft and financial risk, and improves its overall delivery of service.

Supporting Quotes

Vidya Subramanian, Vice President of Products, Roambee

“By utilizing Aeris Connectivity Platform’s data management and location capabilities, Roambee better manages our own quality of global service for enterprises at scale. This is an integral part of Roambee’s portfolio of end-to-end, real-time visibility and monitoring solutions, and we are proud to partner with Aeris in this capacity.”

Christina Richards, Vice President of Global Marketing, Aeris

“Aeris is an Internet of Things industry leader. Through our work with Roambee, we enable them to easily manage a host of cold chain monitoring data analytics and connectivity capabilities for global enterprises. The Aeris Connectivity Platform is built for IoT and has been globally tested at scale. For more than a decade, we have unlocked IoT value for enterprises and look forward to helping Roambee be the preeminent provider of cold chain monitoring solutions.”

About Roambee Corporation

The Roambee Corporation is a Silicon Valley company transforming supply chain logistics and asset management inside, outside, and in-transit for global enterprise. Founded in 2014, the company provides proprietary sensor, software, and cloud technology solutions to capture, deliver, report, analyze, and understand data worldwide.

With Roambee, customers gain greater control and visibility over their goods and assets, with real-time monitoring, alerts, and insights to help enterprises mitigate risk, improve operations, and be more profitable. In 2018, Roambee earned the Compass Intelligence “IoT Sensor Company of the Year” award, named an IDC Market Intelligence “Innovator,” spotlighted by ABI Research for “Multi-Connectivity Asset Tracking,” and cited by CRN as one of IoT hottest start-ups. Roambee is backed by Deutsche Telekom, MDI Ventures, and other Silicon Valley investors.

About Aeris

Aeris is a global technology partner with a proven history of helping companies unlock the value of IoT. For more than a decade, we’ve powered critical projects for some of the most demanding customers of IoT services. Headquartered in San Jose, Calif., Aeris strives to fundamentally improve businesses by dramatically reducing costs, accelerating time-to-market, and enabling new revenue streams. Built from the ground up for IoT and road tested at scale, Aeris IoT Services are based on the broadest technology stack in the industry, spanning connectivity up to vertical solutions. As veterans of the industry, we know that implementing an IoT solution can be complex, and we pride ourselves on making it simpler.

