ThreatModeler joins Cyber Security Tech Accord

ThreatModeler becomes a part of Cyber Security Tech Accord to work together with elite companies like Microsoft, LinkedIn, Dell, HP, Facebook and Cisco in the interest of mitigating threats

/EIN News/ -- JERSEY CITY, N.J., Jan. 14, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- By the end of 2018, ThreatModeler Software Inc. officially became part of the growing list of 60+ technology leaders in the Cybersecurity Tech Accord - a public commitment among more than 60 global companies to protect and empower civilians online and to improve the security, stability and resilience of cyberspace.



“We are proud to be part of a community that brings security awareness to other companies and organizations, and we understand the importance of empowering security teams with the required knowledge to mitigate threats and prevent cyber-attacks,” - said Archie Agarwal, Founder and CEO of ThreatModeler Software Inc.

About the CyberSecurity Tech Accord

The Cybersecurity Tech Accord is a public commitment among more than 69 global companies - including Microsoft, HP, Cisco, Dell, among others, - to protect and empower civilians online and to improve the security, stability and resilience of cyberspace. All Cybersecurity Tech Accord signatory companies make commitments in four areas:

Protect internet users Oppose cyber-attacks Empower people, businesses and developers Work together with other private and public sector partners to mitigate threats

About ThreatModeler™

Security Starts with ThreatModeler™ - the industry's #1 Automated Threat Modeling Platform.

ThreatModeler is the industry’s #1 threat modeling platform uniquely positioned to provide an attack surface analysis that uses an agile methodology, allowing security and non-security experts to build a comprehensive threat model in less than an hour. ThreatModeler™ empowers organizations, security architects, chief information officers and decision makers to understand threats and the relevant controls used to mitigate those threats.

“Security experts appreciate our capacity to consistently drive security policy organization-wide and high-level dashboards that provide an analysis of the comprehensive attack surface and organization’s threat posture,” – Archie Agarwal, Founder and CEO of ThreatModeler Software Inc.

ThreatModeler contributes to the CyberSecurity Tech Accord

ThreatModeler™ is fully committed to protect individuals against exploitation of technology. As a new Tech Accord signatory, ThreatModeler commits to:

Bring awareness to organizations and end-users about the different threats affecting the global cyber eco-system Help companies understand various attack vectors required to exploit their applications and related controls to prevent those attacks. As leaders in the threat modeling field, and high contributors in the cybersecurity realm, ThreatModeler provides enterprises and security professionals with all the knowledge related to threats and controls to remain up-to-date of current and future threats for new application systems. Help companies, governments and educational institutions through valuable partnerships including our collaboration with AWS to protect cloud infrastructure.

