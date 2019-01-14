Larson Electronics Releases Rechargeable Explosion Proof Outdoor 1080P HD Security Camera, 128G Memory

/EIN News/ -- KEMP, Texas, Jan. 14, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Larson Electronics, a Texas-based company with over 40 years of experience spearheading the industrial lighting and industrial sectors, announced the release of an explosion proof indoor/outdoor HD security camera providing 1080P HD images. This camera comes equipped with a 2 MP lens and offers up to a 6X digital zoom operating at five watts. This rechargeable, fixed-focus camera features a wireless video output and connection for use in hazardous locations.



This IP66-rated device is rechargeable and offers wireless video output and connection to other devices. Capable of producing clear, 1080p HD images, the unit supports magnetic mounting, which does not require tools, screws or additional accessories.





The EXPCMR-WIP-RPS-OZ-2MP-IM.128G-M explosion proof 1080P HD security camera is rated for Class I, Divisions 1 and 2, Groups B, C and D; Class I, Zones 1 and 2, Groups IIB+H2 and IIA; Class II, Divisions 1 and 2, Groups E, F and G; and Class III, Divisions 1 and 2 hazardous areas. This security camera is also rated NEMA Type 3, 4, 4X, 7 (B, C, D), and 9 (E, F, G), and IP66 rated waterproof and designed to withstand harsh environments.

This security camera has 128 gigabytes of internal solid-state memory that can record up to 16 hours of footage in 1080P or 24 hours at 720P. The housings of this camera are made from extruded aluminum and the lenses are made of unbreakable polycarbonate. This unit supports WEP encryption, WPA encryption and WPA2 encryption security and features remote access capability, supporting both P2P and DDNS. This device can be mounted on magnetic surfaces via a magnetic mounting system.

Larson Electronics’ explosion proof security camera is Wi-Fi compliant and allows operators to create their own 2.4 Ghz and 5 Ghz wireless network. A QR code can be scanned on this unit for seamless wireless network configuration and is powered by a rechargeable 16 aH lithium ion battery with a standard 120-240V outlet charger included. Suitable applications include for external monitoring of facilities, indoor and outdoor security, commercial buildings, and more.

About Larson Electronics LLC: Larson Electronics LLC is a manufacturer of industrial lighting equipment and accessories. The company offers an extensive catalog of industry-grade lighting and power distribution products for the following sectors: manufacturing, construction, food processing, oil and gas, military, marine and automobile. Customers can benefit from the company’s hands-on, customized approach to lighting solutions. Larson Electronics provides expedited service for quotes, customer support and shipments.

For further information, please contact:

Rob Bresnahan, President and CEO

Toll-free: 1-888-351-2363

Int’l: 214-616-6180

Fax: 903-498-3364

E-mail: sales@larsonelectronics.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/117e7352-a83c-4a82-abbe-b362280c4c81







EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.