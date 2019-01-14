Sensata Technologies Foundation Announces 2018-2019 Grants & Opens 2019-2020 Grant Cycle

The Sensata Technologies Foundation awarded over $250,000 to community organizations in the 2018-2019 cycle



/EIN News/ -- ATTLEBORO, Mass., Jan. 14, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Sensata Technologies Foundation, launched in November 2017, announced its first annual grant award recipients for funding year 2019. Community organizations in Attleboro, MA; Minneapolis, MN and Ventura, CA were among the twenty recipients. Award criteria was based on alignment with employee feedback including level of impact; STEM and Community priorities; population served and applicant’s demonstrable track record of success.

The more than $250,000 provides support for STEM learning, programs for children, domestic issues, literacy and special needs. Funds will be distributed throughout 2019. For a complete list of grant winners, please visit our website at www.sensatafoundation.org.

The Foundation also announced that the grant application for the 2019-2020 grant cycle is now available on the Sensata Foundation website and will close on Friday, June 28, 2019. The Sensata Foundation’s Annual Grants are 12-month grants for new or existing projects related to one or more of the Foundation’s priorities of STEM and Community. Unrestricted general operations are not eligible for funding in this grant cycle. The Foundation looks forward to another successful grant cycle, and hopes that many qualifying organizations will seek funding.

About the Sensata Technologies Foundation

The Sensata Technologies Foundation, Inc., is a non-profit organization dedicated to supporting communities where Sensata has operations and fostering a passion for STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics) subjects and all that they can make possible in the 21st century. The Foundation will achieve these objectives by making strategic grants, forging strong community partnerships and fostering innovation through financial support and employee volunteerism. For more information, please visit the Sensata Foundation’s website at www.sensatafoundation.org .

About Sensata Technologies

Sensata Technologies is one of the world’s leading suppliers of sensing, electrical protection, control and power management solutions with operations and business centers in 12 countries. Sensata’s products improve safety, efficiency and comfort for millions of people every day in automotive, appliance, aircraft, industrial, military, heavy vehicle, heating, ventilation, and air conditioning, data, telecommunications, recreational vehicle and marine applications. For more information, please visit Sensata’s website at www.sensata.com .



Contacts:

Media:

Alexia Taxiarchos

(508) 236-1761

ataxiarchos@sensata.com



