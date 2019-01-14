Fuel Up for a Busy Day

/EIN News/ -- MISSION, Kan., Jan. 14, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (Family Features) While some may say being busy is good, it’s not always good for a healthy lifestyle. With less time to prep, the thought of planning nutritious meals and snacks may feel overwhelming, but with simple changes, you can power through your hectic schedule.



Photo courtesy of Atkins





This full menu of quick and easy recipes is part of the Atkins low-carb lifestyle, a long-term, healthy eating approach focused on high-fiber carbohydrates, optimal protein and healthy fats. The plan also aims to reduce levels of refined carbohydrates, added sugars and the “hidden sugar effect” – when carbohydrates convert to sugar when digested. You don’t see the sugar, but your body does.

Consider these tips from Colette Heimowitz, author of “Atkins: Eat Right, Not Less” and vice president of nutrition and education at Atkins.

Fill up with fiber. Fiber-rich foods, such as vegetables, nuts and seeds, low-glycemic fruits and whole unrefined grains, are considered carbohydrates but they don’t raise your blood sugar the way processed carbs do. Fiber slows the entry of glucose into your bloodstream so you don’t experience the insulin spikes that encourage your body to produce and store body fat. Additionally, fiber can help you feel full longer. If possible, try to eat 25-35 grams of fiber each day.

Start the day with breakfast. Start your mornings with a hearty breakfast like an Almond Butter Smoothie Bowl. The nutritious combo of protein and healthy fats can set you up for a productive day and prevent mid-morning donut or bagel cravings. For another quick option that takes just 10 minutes, a Power Mug Muffin with Cinnamon Butter can provide the fuel you need to start your day right.

Snack smart. If you’re in the midst of a traffic-clogged commute, on-the-go snacks can be an ideal solution for the whole family. For a fun, tasty option, try these Portobello Pizzas, full of nutrients and fiber, or these Tuna-Stuffed Deviled Eggs that can help round out lunch at work.

Find more recipes to kickstart a nutritious eating plan at Atkins.com.

Portobello Pizza Active time: 10 minutes Total time: 40 minutes Serves: 4 Olive oil spray 4 large Portobello mushrooms, stems removed 1/2 cup low-sugar marinara sauce 1/2 cup (2 ounces) shredded mozzarella cheese 16 slices pepperoni sausage or 1 chorizo link, thinly sliced

Heat oven to 375 F.



Line baking sheet with parchment paper. Coat with olive oil spray.

Using spoon, scrape out dark gills from mushrooms; discard gills.

Place mushrooms stem-side up and top each with 2 tablespoons sauce. Sprinkle each with 2 tablespoons mozzarella cheese and four slices pepperoni or chorizo.

Bake 20-25 minutes, until cheese is bubbly and mushrooms are soft.

Almond Butter Smoothie Bowl Active time: 10 minutes Total time: 10 minutes Serves: 2 1/3 cup plain protein powder 1 cup plain full-fat Greek yogurt 1/4 cup water 8 ounces spinach or kale 1/4 cup almond or peanut butter 1/2 cup fresh or frozen strawberries 2 tablespoons chopped almonds 2 tablespoons ground flaxseed

In blender, blend protein powder, yogurt, water, spinach or kale and almond or peanut butter until smooth. Divide between two bowls.



In straight lines, sprinkle strawberries, almonds and flaxseed over smoothie bowls.

Tuna-Stuffed Deviled Eggs Active time: 10 minutes Total time: 30 minutes Serves: 4 8 large eggs cold water 1 can (6 ounces) tuna, drained 1/4 cup mayonnaise 1 jalapeno, seeded and minced 2 tablespoons capers, drained, rinsed and chopped 1 teaspoon hot or sweet ground paprika or ground chili

In medium saucepan, cover eggs with cold water.



Place over high heat and bring to boil. When boiling, turn heat off and cover. Remove from heat and let cool 1 minute.

Place eggs in colander under cold, running water 1-2 minutes. Peel eggs under cold, running water and use kitchen towel to dry.

Cut eggs in half lengthwise and scoop out yolks. Transfer yolks to small bowl along with tuna, mayonnaise, jalapeno and capers. Stir well until combined.

Place egg whites on platter, center-side up, and fill with tuna mixture. Garnish with ground paprika or chili.

Power Mug Muffin with Cinnamon Butter Active time: 10 minutes Total time: 10 minutes Serves: 1 Cinnamon Butter: 1 tablespoon unsalted butter, at room temperature 1/2 teaspoon ground cinnamon 1/8 teaspoon salt 1/4 teaspoon ground nutmeg Muffin: 2 tablespoons golden flaxseed meal 2 tablespoons almond flour 1/2 teaspoon baking powder 1/2 teaspoon stevia (sugar substitute) 1 teaspoon ground cinnamon 1 large egg 1 teaspoon unsalted butter, at room temperature, or olive oil

To make Cinnamon Butter: In small bowl, using spoon, combine butter, cinnamon, salt and nutmeg; mix well. Set aside.



To make Muffin: In coffee mug or single-serving souffle dish, mix flaxseed meal, almond flour, baking powder, stevia and cinnamon.

Mix egg and butter into dry ingredients.

Microwave on high 1 minute until firm. Serve with Cinnamon Butter.

A Simple, Nutritious Snack

When it comes to nutrition, finding a healthier way to snack can be just as important as full-blown meals. For a protein- and fiber-rich snack low in sugar, an option like Atkins Protein Wafer Crisps provide a light and crispy texture for a surprisingly filling treat. Whether it’s for a grab-and-go snack or afternoon pick-me-up, the wafer crisps boast 10-11 grams of protein, 4-5 grams of fiber and 1 gram of sugar with three flavor profiles to choose from: Peanut Butter, Chocolate Mint and Lemon Vanilla.

Michael French

mfrench@familyfeatures.com

1-888-824-3337

editors.familyfeatures.com

About Family Features Editorial Syndicate

A leading source for high-quality food, lifestyle and home and garden content, Family Features provides readers with topically and seasonally relevant tips, takeaways, information, recipes, videos, infographics and more. Find additional articles and information at Culinary.net and eLivingToday.com.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/5430c8d7-a757-4f61-bb14-87f1b9a6f107



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.