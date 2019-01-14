Lawsuit for Investors in NASDAQ: MNLO shares against Menlo Therapeutics Inc. announced by Shareholders Foundation

/EIN News/ -- SAN DIEGO, Jan. 14, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. announces that a lawsuit was filed for certain investors in NASDAQ: MNLO shares over alleged securities laws violations by Menlo Therapeutics Inc. in connection with the Company’s Initial Public Offering (“IPO”).



Investors, who purchased shares of Menlo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: MNLO), have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



In January 2018, Menlo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: MNLO) completed its IPO, selling over 8 million shares of common stock at $17.00 per share. In April 2018, Menlo revealed that the data it collected before the IPO did not meet the efficacy endpoints and its drug was therefore not effective.



The plaintiff alleges that the registration statement filed in connection with the company’s IPO contained untrue statements of material facts and omitted to state material facts both required by governing regulations and necessary to make the statements made not misleading.



The plaintiff claims that in its registration statement, Menlo Therapeutics Inc. stated that if the results of its Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of pruritus are promising, the company would "rapidly advance into Phase 3 clinical trials" and would use the net proceeds from the IPO to fund such trials. However, the plaintiff alleges that, well before the IPO, data for the primary outcome measure of the Phase 2 clinical trial had already exposed serlopitant as ineffective and having little or no prospect of Phase 3 clinical trials or approval by the U.S. Federal Drug Administration.



Those who purchased Menlo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: MNLO) shares should contact the Shareholders Foundation, Inc.



CONTACT:

Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

Michael Daniels

+1 (858) 779-1554

mail@shareholdersfoundation.com

3111 Camino Del Rio North

Suite 423

San Diego, CA 92108



The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is a professional portfolio legal monitoring and a settlement claim filing service, which does research related to shareholder issues and informs investors of securities class actions, settlements, judgments, and other legal related news to the stock/financial market. The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is not a law firm. Any referenced cases, investigations, and/or settlements are not filed/initiated/reached and/or are not related to Shareholders Foundation. The information is only provided as a public service. It is not intended as legal advice and should not be relied upon.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.