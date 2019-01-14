Check Point Software Acquires ForceNock, a Web Application and API Protection startup

Acquisition will strengthen Check Point with advanced machine learning protection capabilities

SAN CARLOS, Calif., Jan. 14, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Check Point® Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: CHKP), a leading provider of cyber security solutions globally, today announces it has acquired ForceNock Security Ltd. of Tel Aviv, Israel.



/EIN News/ -- Founded in 2017, ForceNock, developed a Web Application and API Protection (WAAP) technology which utilizes machine learning, behavioral and reputation-based security engines. Check Point plans to integrate ForceNock’s technology into its Infinity total protection architecture.

”Check Point is committed to providing the most comprehensive security architecture to prevent current and future generations of cyber attacks. The growing usage of platforms - Cloud, Network, Mobile, Endpoint and IoT – requires complete, simple to deploy and easy to use security technologies”, said Dr. Dorit Dor, Check Point’s VP Products. “Incorporating ForceNock’s technology into our Infinity Architecture will enable us to continue to provide the highest level of security for our customers worldwide and strengthens our machine learning protection capabilities.”

About Check Point Software Technologies Ltd.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (www.checkpoint.com) is a leading provider of cyber security solutions to corporate enterprises and governments globally. Its solutions protect customers from 5th-generation cyber-attacks with an industry leading catch rate of malware, ransomware and other targeted attacks. Check Point offers a multilevel security architecture with our new Gen V advanced threat prevention that protects all networks, cloud and mobile operations of a business against all known attacks combined with the industry’s most comprehensive and intuitive single point of control management system. Check Point protects over 100,000 organizations of all sizes.

About ForceNock Security Ltd.

ForceNock, founded in 2017 and based in Tel Aviv, Israel, developed a patent-pending, state-of-the-art machine learning, behavioral and reputation-based security engine for Web Application and API Protection (WAAP), that provides highly accurate protection, is simple to deploy and demands zero tuning. The company’s technology frees security teams from managing endless configurations and rules while continuing to maintain the highest level of security.

INVESTOR CONTACT:

Kip E. Meintzer

Check Point Software Technologies

+1.650.628.2040

ir@checkpoint.com

MEDIA CONTACT:

Chris Navalta

Check Point Software Technologies

Tel: +1.650.628.2279

press@checkpoint.com



