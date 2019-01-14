Key Tronic Announces Second Quarter Reporting Date

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash., Jan. 14, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Key Tronic Corporation (Nasdaq: KTCC), announced today that it plans to report its results for the second quarter of fiscal 2019 after market close on January 29, 2019.



Key Tronic will host a conference call to discuss its financial results at 2:00 PM Pacific (5:00 PM Eastern) on January 29, 2019. A broadcast of the conference call will be available at www.keytronic.com under “Investor Relations” or by calling 888-204-4368 or +1-323-794-2423 (Access Code: 4555337). A replay will be available by calling 888-203-1112 or +1-719-457-0820 (Access Code: 4555337).

About Key Tronic

Key Tronic is a leading contract manufacturer offering value-added design and manufacturing services from its facilities in the United States, Mexico and China. The Company provides its customers full engineering services, materials management, worldwide manufacturing facilities, assembly services, in-house testing, and worldwide distribution. Its customers include some of the world's leading original equipment manufacturers. For more information about Key Tronic visit: www.keytronic.com

Brett Larsen

Chief Financial Officer

Key Tronic Corporation

(509) 927-5500

Investor Relations

Street Connect

(206) 729-3625



