DoubleHorn Positions Itself for a Strong 2019 in Cloud Service Brokerage and Data Analytics 

"As we enter 2019, we are extremely optimistic about the immense addressable market across cloud services and our ability to deliver word-class solutions,” says Tab Schadt, CEO of DoubleHorn. “Moreover, we are building great momentum delivering high-value data services and insights via our new cloud data analytics offering, Liftr Cloud Insights."

It was a breakout year for DoubleHorn in 2018, first beginning with its expansion into the commercial and financial services markets. Total revenue grew 35% representing the second consecutive year of double-digit growth. DoubleHorn continues to demonstrate its ability to provide cloud service brokerage for both the private and public sectors.

In addition, DoubleHorn launched its Liftr Cloud Insights business which provides real-time data and analysis on cloud providers and the cloud industry.

Expanding our Cloud Partnerships

DoubleHorn earned the AWS Advanced Consulting Partner designation which expands our reach and consideration for both the commercial and government sectors.

DoubleHorn also advanced to becoming a Microsoft designated Silver Cloud Platform Partner, which allows DoubleHorn to resell Microsoft cloud products for both commercial and government agencies. DoubleHorn has helped customers migrate to a variety of Microsoft cloud products including O365, Azure Government and Project Online.

DoubleHorn is proud to deepen its relationships with the top two public cloud providers to better serve its customers, says Uttam Reddy, SVP of Sales and Marketing. “This is an acknowledgement of the high quality work our team has performed for customers.”

DoubleHorn has also added Alibaba Cloud to its portfolio of cloud services it brokers. Its agreement with Alibaba makes DoubleHorn one of the first US cloud launch partners for their program. Additionally, the agreement becomes the sixth cloud service provider DoubleHorn offers to customers.

“Alibaba offers robust cloud capability globally at attractive pricing,” says Reddy.

A Leading Cloud Service Broker for Election Season

DoubleHorn provided its professional cloud services once again during the election season this past November. DoubleHorn had already successfully supported the Travis County Clerk’s Office during the 2016 US Presidential Election.

Powered by AWS Public Cloud infrastructure, DoubleHorn successfully supported midterm elections in the State of Oklahoma and Travis County, TX in 2018. State and local government organizations are able to easily work with DoubleHorn by leveraging its contracts with the Texas Department of Information Resources (DIR), the Oklahoma Office of Management and Enterprise Services (OMES), and the General Services Administration (GSA).

DoubleHorn continues to earn the trust of government agencies by delivering cloud technology to support elections.

New Cloud Insights Offering

Liftr Cloud Insights is the latest service offering from DoubleHorn that conducts deep research into cloud technologies, cloud services, and cloud industry trends to provide the broader cloud ecosystem with real-time insight, analysis, and data about specific cloud service providers as well as the cloud industry overall.

Liftr Cloud Insights is unbiased and operates independent of the cloud brokerage business.

Improving the Customer Experience

DoubleHorn’s Customer Experience Portal is a new offering for our cloud brokerage customers that provides real time cloud billing and forecasting, without the need for third party tools. Customers can proactively measure their cloud spend based on their allotted budget and cloud goals.

About DoubleHorn:

Austin, Texas-based DoubleHorn is a leading Cloud solutions provider and services broker founded in 2005. DoubleHorn is dedicated to helping companies navigate technology transformations using their cloud brokerage and management platform. Learn more at DoubleHorn.com.

Media Contact:

DoubleHorn

512-637-5200

media@doublehorn.com



