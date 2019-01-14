Rhinogram Telehealth Capabilities Now Integrated Into TeleOrthodontic Platform

topsOrtho™ to help practices better engage with patients and streamline workflow

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn., Jan. 14, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rhinogram , a leader in cloud-based, HIPAA-compliant, telehealth solutions, today announced the seamless integration of their telehealth solution with the topsOrtho™ TeleOrthodontic Platform. Through the collaboration with Rhinogram, topsOrtho now offers practices the ability to communicate with patients in real-time via simple texts (SMS) and multimedia texts (MMS) or one-tap access directly from a practice’s Facebook ad, giving the practice the ability to better engage with patients while streamlining workflow.

“Reaching today’s patient requires social media access and direct text messaging as they want answers immediately, easily, and on their phone,” said Dr. Mark Sanchez, founder, CEO and chief developer of tops Software and a practicing orthodontist. “Our new TeleOrthodontic Platform puts a practice right in the patient’s hands. By integrating Rhinogram with our latest orthodontic practice management software, practices can now streamline workflow while helping improve how a practice communicates with their patients.”

/EIN News/ -- Powered by Rhinogram’s HIPAA-compliant, telehealth solution, the topsOrtho™ TeleOrthodontic Platform allows patients and practices to securely communicate via two-way texting including the exchange of documents and multimedia communication. The complete history of social media and SMS messages, which cannot be edited, are archived in the patient’s chart, allowing practitioners to quickly and conveniently reference past communication with their patients.

“Today’s patients think of their phones as extensions of themselves, so it’s no wonder such a high percentage use technology to share health data, manage their preventive care and book appointments. That’s why Rhinogram allows patients to engage with their providers at a time and place of their choosing – via secure text messaging on their mobile device,” said Kathy Ford, president and chief product officer of Rhinogram. “This collaboration with topsOrtho will now empower providers using their TeleOrthodontic Platform to have clinical, text-based conversations with patients that include image and document sharing in real time, enhancing the care experience.”

About Rhinogram

Based in Chattanooga, Tenn., Rhinogram is a leader in cloud-based, HIPAA-compliant telehealth communications – connecting patients, clinicians and office administrators through confidential, text-based interactions in real time. The company’s telehealth platform, which supports multimedia messaging and Facebook messenger communication, seamlessly integrates with most EHR and PMS systems, synchronizing secure, encrypted patient communication into clinical workflows.

With Rhinogram, providers can better engage with their patients by streamlining administrative processes, managing pre- and post-procedure care, and reducing unnecessary appointments to realize value-based care success and deliver a quality experience that drives patient loyalty.

For more information, visit www.rhinogram.com and connect with us on Twitter , LinkedIn and Facebook .

About topsOrtho™

Developed by tops Software, topsOrtho™ is an award-winning, innovative, secure, Mac-based practice management software offering imaging, complete digital communication, and cephalometrics for orthodontic practices worldwide.

To learn more about Lightning Cloud or information about topsOrtho, please visit www.topsOrtho.com , call +1 770.627.2527 or email sales@topsortho.com .

