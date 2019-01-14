LastPass Launches STEM Scholarship Program to Build Next Generation of Tech Leaders

High School Seniors, College Students Eligible for Resources Supporting STEM Education

BOSTON, Jan. 14, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LastPass by LogMeIn, a leader in password management, today announced the launch of the LastPass STEM Scholarship Program , which aims to support students pursuing an education in science, technology, engineering or math (STEM) fields. Through the new program, LastPass will award one graduating high school or current college student $10,000 for tuition and $2,000 for books.



/EIN News/ -- The scholarship is being supported in part by LogMeIn’s Corporate Social Responsibility program, Mission Possible , which supports education and youth programs increasing access to K-12 education, closing the diversity and achievement gap in tech, and providing STEM programs and developing digital skills.

LastPass STEM Scholarship Program applicants must meet the following requirements:

Students must be high school seniors or currently enrolled in a college or university in the United States.

Student must be majoring in or planning to major in a STEM field.

Current GPA must be above a 3.0.

Applicants must first submit an essay, and those who proceed to the second round will be notified via email to submit a video.

“Our LastPass customers have given us so much over the past ten years – their time, feedback, and trust – that we’ve been inspired to give back by supporting the next generation of tech leaders,” said John Bennett, General Manager, Identity and Access Business at LogMeIn. “A STEM education is critical to helping close the skills gap facing the constantly evolving nature of the security industry. This scholarship is part of our ongoing commitment to improving the future of cybersecurity. And who knows – someday the winner could be a LastPass developer at LogMeIn.”

The application submission deadline is April 30, 2019, and the winner will be announced in July 2019. For additional information and to apply, please visit LastPass.com/Scholarship .

To learn more about Mission Possible and LogMeIn’s efforts to support STEM education in communities across the country, click here .

About LastPass

LastPass is an award-winning password manager helping millions organize and protect their online lives, at home and at work. For businesses of all sizes, LastPass provides secure password storage and centralized admin oversight to reduce the risk of data breaches and remove password obstacles for employees. With customizable policies, secure password sharing, and comprehensive user management, LastPass gives IT the tools to strengthen password hygiene across the organization. For more information, visit https://lastpass.com .

LastPass is a trademark of LogMeIn in the U.S. and other countries.

About LogMeIn, Inc.

LogMeIn, Inc. (Nasdaq: LOGM) simplifies how people connect with each other and the world around them to drive meaningful interactions, deepen relationships, and create better outcomes for individuals and businesses. One of the world’s top 10 public SaaS companies, and a market leader in communication & conferencing, identity & access, and customer engagement & support solutions, LogMeIn has millions of customers spanning virtually every country across the globe. LogMeIn is headquartered in Boston with additional locations in North and South America, Europe, Asia and Australia.

