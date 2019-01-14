LandStar Inc Announces the Filing of Form 10 Registration Statement With the Securities and Exchange Commission

Will Become a Fully Reporting Company upon Effectiveness

RALEIGH, N.C., Jan. 14, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LandStar, Inc. (OTCPK: LDSR) (“LandStar” or the “Company”), the parent company of Data443™ Risk Mitigation, Inc. (“Data443”), a leading data security and privacy company, announced the filing of Form-10 with the Securities and Exchange Commission.



“As we continue the journey we have communicated throughout 2018, the filing of the Form-10 is a significant milestone for the Company. The culmination of work from many organizations, this latest step in our continued evolution will open opportunities for greater visibility in other markets and attract a larger investment community that has not been able to invest and be part of our story until now,” stated Jason Remillard, CEO and President of LandStar, Inc.

The filing follows the previous release of audited financials for 2016 and 2017 on November 16, 2018 as posted on OTC Markets website. The increased market presence, potential support of institutional investors and wider reach of different markets will all be utilized to support the continued company growth and acquisition strategy the company is actively executing.

“We look forward towards 2019, armed with our new product lines, customer base and financial capabilities to capture the significant opportunities in not just cyber security, but the forthcoming California Consumer Privacy Act and heightened awareness in business and consumer markets for Data Privacy and Governance. We continue to license, acquire and develop customer base, products set and technical capabilities for these advanced requirements that continue to expand across the globe,” concluded Mr. Remillard.

The Company plans to continue its multi-pronged approach to the market – which starts with deep analysis of market needs and concludes with product development/acquisition, marketing and sales enablement with its large and growing reseller and distribution sales channel. Data Security, Governance and Privacy requirements continue to grow in urgency and complexity and The Company is executing to take advantage of this. The Company launched many new products and services in 2018, including capabilities in Digital Rights Management, Open Source CCPA/GDPR Compliance, Data Classification, Data Governance, eDiscovery, Identity Governance and Identity Privacy for medical and Cannabis markets.

Consistent with the Form 10 process, the Form 10 is not yet effective and, as is customary, will be updated as additional information about the Company becomes available.

The Form 10 can be found at https://www.sec.gov/Archives/edgar/data/1068689/000149315219000470/0001493152-19-000470-index.htm

About LandStar, Inc.

LandStar, Inc. ( OTCPK: LDSR ), through its wholly owned subsidiary DATA443™ Risk Mitigation, Inc., enables secure data – across local devices, network, cloud, and databases – at rest and in flight. ClassiDocs™, the company’s award-winning data classification and governance technology, supports CCPA, LGPD and GDPR compliance. The market leading ARALOC™ platform is a highly secure, cloud-based platform for the management, protection and distribution of digital content to the desktop and mobile devices, which protects an organization’s confidential content and intellectual property assets from leakage — malicious or accidental — without impacting collaboration between all stakeholders. The WordPress GDPR Framework enables organizations of all sizes to comply with the GDPR and other privacy frameworks. ClassiDocs™ for Blockchain provides an active implementation for the Ripple XRP that protects blockchain transactions from inadvertent disclosure and data leaks. For more information, please visit http://www.data443.com

Forward-Looking Statements

The statements contained in this release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as “may,” “will,” “could,” “should,” “expect,” “plan,” “project,” “intend,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “predict,” “potential,” “pursuant,” “target,” “continue,” and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. The statements in this press release that are not historical statements, including statements regarding LandStar’s plans, objectives, future opportunities for LandStar’s services, future financial performance and operating results and any other statements regarding LandStar’s future expectations, beliefs, plans, objectives, financial conditions, assumptions or future events or performance that are not historical facts, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. These statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond LandStar’s control, which could cause actual results to differ materially from the results expressed or implied by the statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to the operations of LandStar; results of litigation, settlements and investigations; actions by third parties, including governmental agencies; volatility in customer spending; global economic conditions; ability to hire and retain personnel; loss of, or reduction in business with, key customers; difficulty with growth and in integrating acquisitions; product liability; cybersecurity risk; and, anti-takeover measures in our charter documents.

Additional information concerning factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements is contained, from time-to-time, in LandStar’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission and postings on the OTC Markets news and information website. LandStar undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement.

Data443™, ClassiDocs™, ARALOC™ are registered trademarks of Data443 Risk Mitigation, Inc.

All product names, trademarks and registered trademarks are property of their respective owners. All company, product and service names used in this website are for identification purposes only. Use of these names, trademarks and brands does not imply endorsement.

All other trademarks cited herein are the property of their respective owners.

For Further Information

