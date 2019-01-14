Inpixon to Receive $12.0 Million in Gross Proceeds from Oversubscribed Rights Offering

PALO ALTO, Calif., Jan. 14, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inpixon (Nasdaq:INPX) (the “Company"), a leading indoor positioning and data analytics company, today announced its previously announced equity subscription rights offering (the “Rights Offering”) expired at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time on Friday, January 11, 2019 and, as such, the rights are no longer exercisable.



Participants are expected to be reduced pro-rata to the total offering size of 12,000 units. Preliminary estimates indicate that the Company will raise gross proceeds of approximately $12.0 million. The results of the Rights Offering and estimates regarding gross proceeds are subject to finalization and verification by the Company’s subscription agent.

Inpixon anticipates that the closing of the Rights Offering will occur on or about January 15, 2019 subject to satisfaction or waiver of all conditions to closing. Upon the closing, the subscription agent will distribute, by way of direct registration in book-entry form or through the facilities of DTCC, as applicable, shares of Series 5 Convertible Preferred Stock and warrants to purchase common stock to holders of rights who have validly exercised their rights and paid the subscription price in full.

Each right entitled the holder to purchase one unit at a subscription price of $1,000 per unit, consisting of one share of Series 5 Convertible Preferred Stock with a stated value of $1,000 (and immediately convertible into shares of Inpixon’s common stock at a conversion price of $3.33 per share) and 300 warrants to purchase Inpixon’s common stock with an exercise price of $3.33 per share. The warrants will be exercisable for 5 years after the date of issuance. The units will immediately split into their underlying securities.

Investors who participated in the Rights Offering should expect to see the purchased securities in their account within the next three business days. Additionally, the balance of funds that were not allocated due to the oversubscription of the Rights Offering will be returned to participants via the method the participant used to fund its subscription within the next three business days. No oversubscriptions were accepted.

Inpixon engaged Maxim Group LLC as dealer-manager for the rights offering. Questions about the rights offering or requests for the prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus may be directed to Broadridge Corporate Issuer Solutions, Inc., Inpixon’s information and subscription agent for the rights offering, by calling (888) 789-8409 (toll-free); or to Maxim Group LLC, 405 Lexington Avenue, New York, NY 10174, Attention: Syndicate Department, email: syndicate@maximgrp.com or telephone: (212) 895-3745.

A registration statement on Form S-3 relating to these securities has been filed by the Company with the SEC. The rights offering will only be made by means of a prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus. A prospectus supplement relating to and describing the proposed terms of the rights offering has been filed with the SEC as a part of the registration statement and is available on the SEC’s web site.

About Inpixon

Inpixon (INPX) is a leader in Indoor Positioning Analytics (IPA). Inpixon IPA Sensors are designed to find all accessible cellular, Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth devices anonymously. Paired with a high-performance data analytics platform, this technology delivers visibility, security, and business intelligence on any commercial or government location worldwide. Inpixon’s products and professional services group help customers take advantage of mobile, big data, analytics, and the Internet of Things (IoT) to uncover the untold stories of the indoors. For the latest insight on IPA, follow Inpixon on LinkedIn, @InpixonHQ on Twitter, and visit inpixon.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

All statements in this release that are not based on historical fact are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and the provisions of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. While management has based any forward-looking statements included in this release on its current expectations, the information on which such expectations were based may change. These forward-looking statements rely on a number of assumptions concerning future events and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are outside of the control of Inpixon and its subsidiaries, which could cause actual results to materially differ from such statements. Such risks, uncertainties, and other factors include, but are not limited to, the exercise of the rights being offered pursuant to the rights offering, the completion of the rights offering, fluctuation of global economic conditions, the performance of management and employees, Inpixon’s ability to obtain financing, competition, general economic conditions and other factors that are detailed in Inpixon’s periodic and current reports available for review at sec.gov. Furthermore, Inpixon operates in a highly competitive and rapidly changing environment where new and unanticipated risks may arise. Accordingly, investors should not place any reliance on forward-looking statements as a prediction of actual results. Inpixon disclaims any intention to, and undertakes no obligation to, update or revise forward-looking statements.

Contact

Inpixon Investor Relations:

CORE IR

Scott Arnold, Managing Director

+1 516-222-2560

www.coreir.com

