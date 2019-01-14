New Partnership Between Omada & Optimal IdM Creates A Complete Solution For Access Management & Identity Lifecycle Administration & Governance

Omada and Optimal IdM will work together to leverage identity data that improves a user’s risk profile and streamlines authentication and authorization

TAMPA, Fla., Jan. 14, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Optimal IdM, a leading provider of Access Management solutions, today announced it has partnered with Omada to bring customers an end-to-end Identity Governance Administration (IGA) solution.



The partnership will leverage IGA data to improve a client’s risk posture, providing secure, federated gatekeeping using Optimum IdM’s OptimalCloud™, alongside Omada’s Identity Suite solution.

Omada, a market leader in identity lifecycle and governance, enables customers to successfully deploy and maintain IGA solutions using their Omada Identity Suite (OIS).

Taking a holistic approach to access control, this specialized suite facilitates the security, compliance and efficiency benefits customers need to run their business effectively, managing identities throughout their entire lifecycle.

Alongside that, the Optimal IdM product and service portfolio includes a full-featured cloud Identity as a Service (IDaaS) platform called the OptimalCloud, and VIS, a LPAD Virtual Directory.

The OptimalCloud provides universal single-sign-on (SSO), Federation Brokering, MFA Services, authorization enforcement, audit and reporting services, and can also be combined with the exclusive power of Optimal IdM’s Virtual Directory to solve today’s unique identity, cybersecurity, regulatory and compliancy issues.

VIS, or Virtual Identity Server, provides a single view of hundreds of Active Directory forests, LDAP directories as well as other data repositories like SQL, Oracle and many others.

VIS also seamlessly integrates with Microsoft applications including SharePoint, Office 365 as well as on-premise legacy applications, and is currently integrated with more than 5,000 applications with more being added every day.

/EIN News/ -- Veronika Westerlund, Omada’s Global VP of Channels & Alliances says that she is excited about the strategic partnership and its ability to offer customers a unique solution to a multitude of problems.

“Combining the Omada Identity Suite with Optimal IdM’s award-winning OptimalCloud and Virtual Identity Server (VIS) provides a secure, policy-driven SSO solution that incorporates Federation Services, and a single manageable console for initial authentication security policies,” she says.

“It is truly a key differentiator in our industry and we are excited about using our partnership with Optimal IdM to help customers build their future IGA deployments with our best practice IdentityPROCESS+ framework.”

Chris Curcio, VP of Channel Sales and Partnerships at Optimal IdM says: “Using validated identity information from Omada and virtualizing it into a single directory, web and federation applications along with access management solutions such as the OptimalCloud can easily access data for authentication and authorization. This facilitates higher quality authentication and authorization decisions that improve risk posture and the user experiences."

"Omada is exactly what we were looking for in an IGA partner,” Curcio continues.

“Both companies are very customer-centric: Optimal IdM provides a fully managed service offering and Omada consistently gets high praise for their customer satisfaction results for their product. Our combined effort not only provides all the capabilities needed in an entire identity solution, but also some of the happiest and most successful customers.”

About Optimal IdM

Optimal IdM is a global provider of innovative and affordable identity access management solutions. Optimal IdM partners with clients to provide comprehensive, fully customizable enterprise level solutions that meet the specific security and scalability needs of their organizations. Optimal IdM offers its solutions both on premise and in the cloud as a one hundred percent managed service offering.

Customers include Fortune 1000 companies, as well as federal, state and local government agencies all over the world. Founded in 2005, Optimal IdM is privately held and has been profitable in every quarter since inception. Visit www.optimalidm.com for more information.

About Omada

Since 2000, Omada has enabled organizations across the world to manage and control business processes around users’ access rights to systems and applications, helping customers to manage identity risks, protecting people and assets, as well as maximizing efficiency and achieving sustainable compliance. Customers select Omada because of their proven technology, flexible platform, and ability to execute.

The solution has multiple editions with different sets of functionalities and their customers are predominantly within banking and finance, life sciences, healthcare, public, telco, manufacturing, retail, and utilities.

The IdentityPROCESS+ from Omada is a comprehensive, best practice process framework, which describes the most important processes needed to ensure a successful IGA deployment. The framework has been developed with the goal of supporting successful IGA projects for organizations worldwide and has been created to help organizations implement well-proven best practice processes, reducing the need to reinvent the wheel.

Headquartered in Denmark, Omada has offices across Europe and North America. Visit www.omada.net for more information.

Media Contacts

Matt Pitchford

Optimal IdM

matt.pitchford@optimalidm.com

Anne Dorthe Gyldenkærne

Omada A/S

adg@omada.net



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.