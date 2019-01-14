Global Adoption of Bionano Genomics’ Saphyr® System Accelerating for Clinical Genomics Applications

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 14, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bionano Genomics, Inc . (NASDAQ: BNGO), a life sciences instrumentation company that develops and markets the Saphyr s ystem , which enables ultra-sensitive and ultra-specific structural variation detection in genome analysis, announced today that Radboud University Medical Center (Radboud UMC) in Nijmegen, Netherlands, is among a growing number of global sites focused on human clinical applications that are adopting the Saphyr system. Radboud UMC is one of the largest human genetics institutions in Europe and is known for leading the adoption of new solutions in molecular medicine. After an extensive evaluation of solutions for detecting structural variations (SVs), the team at Radboud UMC was convinced of the Saphyr system’s utility based on the power of its results, and recent improvements in speed, sample cost and workflow.

Alexander Hoischen, PhD, Assistant Professor for Genomic Technologies and Immuno-Genomics at Radboud UMC and Scientific Director of the Radboud Genomics Technology Center, commented, “We are very excited about the results from our samples that were analyzed with the Saphyr system. We are even more excited about the system’s increase in throughput, drop in price per sample and the improved ease of use. We intend to use the system in-house to answer clinical and research questions.”

Dr. Hoischen further elaborated on the broader implications for the technology. “We think the time is right to push into an era of next-generation cytogenetics with the potential for routine use. Bionano genome mapping enables this initiative and complements our extensive short- and long-read sequencing portfolio, allowing for the most comprehensive analysis of human genomes.”

Erik Holmlin, PhD, CEO of Bionano, said, “We are extremely proud to have Radboud UMC adopt the Saphyr system. Dr. Hoischen is known to have a highly rigorous and discerning evaluation process for assessment of new technology solutions. The Saphyr system’s workflow has been developed specifically to address the demanding requirements of routine use in human clinical research and testing. Our latest innovations are making these applications the drivers of most system placements today. The unmet need in clinical translational research for comprehensive detection of SVs in human disease and for simplified, scalable solutions for cytogenetics, makes the Saphyr system an ideal choice and we are happy to see the markets responding so positively.”

Bionano is a life sciences instrumentation company in the genome analysis space. The Company develops and markets the Saphyr system, a platform for ultra-sensitive and ultra-specific structural variation detection that enables researchers and clinicians to accelerate the search for new diagnostics and therapeutic targets and to streamline the study of changes in chromosomes, which is known as cytogenetics. The Saphyr system comprises an instrument, chip consumables, reagents and a suite of data analysis tools.

