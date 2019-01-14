 Oregon Department of Transportation Expands Use of DT Research High Accuracy GNSS Rugged Tablets Statewide

Construction Crews, Biologists, Geologists, Roadway Designers and Wetlands Workers Gain Precise ‘Digital-as-Constructed’ Measurements for State Projects

WASHINGTON, Jan. 14, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 2019 Transportation Research Board Annual Meeting – DT Research, the leading designer and manufacturer of purpose-built computing solutions for vertical markets, today announced the Oregon Department of Transportation (ODOT) has expanded its use of DT Research GNSS rugged tablets to all 15 of its construction management offices across the state and also use the tablets for biology, geology, roadway and wetland projects. DT Research worked closely with ODOT to design purpose-built rugged tablets that empower state workers to easily collect and transmit geospatial measurements in the field using GNSS Real Time Kinematic (RTK) technologies.



/EIN News/ -- “DT Research’s GNSS rugged tablets have enabled us to bring high-accuracy geospatial measurements to workers across the Department of Transportation, which has literally changed the way we work,” said Chris Pucci, Construction Automation Surveyor at the Oregon Department of Transportation. “The tablets have enabled us to save time, reduce costs and improve the accuracy of projects through ‘digital-as constructed’ measurements and real time data capture.”

DT Research GNSS rugged tablets will be showcased at the Transportation Research Board (TRB) 98th Annual Meeting held January 13–17, 2019 at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center in Washington, D.C. Conference attendees can come by booth #1030 to see DT Research GNSS rugged tablets in action.

The tablets have a dual frequency GNSS module built-in, which provides stand-alone sub meter accuracy to centimeter level accuracy with Real Time Kinematics from GPS, GLONASS and GALILEO satellites. The tablets are compatible with existing survey and GIS software for mapping applications and bring together the advanced workflow for data capture, accurate positioning and data transmitting.

“We now have essentially created one-person survey crews because the DT Research tablets are so much easier to use than a tape measure and paper to accurately calculate and record measurements during complex construction projects,” said Pucci. “Using the tablets saves us an average of $2,000 for every survey-grade measurement job that does not require a full survey crew.”

“In addition, the tablets have provided us with a contract verification system by having highly accurate digital-as-constructed measurements that are delivered immediately and stored forever, which saves the state time and money by avoiding independent re-measurement checks due to billing discrepancies at the end of a project,” added Pucci.

The DT Research GNSS tablets can store up to 1 Terabyte of data, making them ideal for field data collecting. Users can avoid down-time with a high capacity hot-swappable battery pack, which delivers 60 or 90 watts for up to 15 hours of continuous mobile communications. The units include Long Range Class 1 Bluetooth, which powers wireless connectivity up to 1,000 feet and 4G mobile broadband.

“The simplicity of how the DT Research tablets work is amazing,” said Pucci. “Unlike complex professional survey equipment, the DT Research tablets are a Windows® based mobile device with a user interface that is familiar to workers. In just two hours, I can easily train state workers with diverse skillsets to measure quantity, linear features and volumes for a variety of projects – and they are ready to go.”

The tablets run on Microsoft Windows® 7 Professional or Windows® 10 IoT Enterprise and are high performance devices with an Intel® 6th or 8th Generation Core i5 or i7 processor. The rugged tablet is designed for outdoor use with a brilliant LED-backlight, 800 nits sunlight-readable screen and capacitive touch.

“We have found the DT Research tablets to be incredibility easy to manage and highly durable– we just turn them on and they work,” said Pucci. “In the three years that we have used the tablets, we have had very few technical support questions and they hold up well in different weather conditions. There isn’t a comparable product on the market at the price point.”

The DT Research tablets are military-grade durable devices, yet lightweight - offering the versatility to be used in field-to-office settings. For use in harsh environments, the tablet is fully ruggedized to meet the highest durability standards with an IP65 rating, MIL-STD-810G for vibration and shock resistance and MIL-STD-461F for EMI and EMC tolerance.

For use in a variety of environments, the tablets are complemented by many accessories including: external antennas, pole mount cradles, detachable keyboards, battery charging kits and digital pens.

About DT Research

DT Research™, an early Mobile Tablet pioneer and leading designer and manufacturer of purpose-built computing systems for vertical markets, delivers the world’s most comprehensive line of Rugged and Industrial-grade Tablets, Mobile POS Tablets, Digital Signage Systems and Medical Computing Solutions. DT Research products are uniquely designed with customizable built-in options assembled in California, providing customers with rapid time-to-market solutions. The DT Research family of products is based on embedded computing platforms that power secure, reliable and cost-effective computing. DT Research systems offer computing mobility within industrial and harsh environments through durable solutions with wireless connectivity, high-quality touch displays, and Windows® operating systems. More than 200 organizations across the globe rely on DT Research solutions in industries such as government, healthcare, hospitality, logistics, military, retail and warehousing. DT Research is headquartered in Silicon Valley, California with offices in China and Taiwan. For more information, visit www.dtresearch.com and follow @dtresearch, #MilitaryTablets and #RuggedTablets.

DT Research and WebDT are trademarks of DT Research, Inc. All other brands and product names may be trademarks and/or registered trademarks of their respective owners.

Media Contacts:

Barbara Reichert

Reichert Communications, LLC

barbara@reichertcom.com

Gabrielle Marshall

DT Research

gmarshall@dtri.com

o) 408-934-6192



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.