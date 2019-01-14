Axonify Gains Strides in Grocery Retail Market

As Customer Experience Takes Center Stage, Microlearning Helps Retailers Ensure Employees Have Knowledge to Best Serve Customers

WATERLOO, Ontario, Jan. 14, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As grocers recognize investments in employee knowledge lead to a stronger customer experience and a happier, engaged workforce, Axonify today announced the company’s continued growth in the grocery retail market. Axonify delivers daily training to millions of learners with a key focus on retail associates.

/EIN News/ -- The Axonify microlearning platform is now being used by grocery store associates to help deliver an enhanced in-store experience. The microlearning platform is also helping retailers expand associate knowledge, decrease onboarding time, reduce safety incidents and more. Clients include Festival Foods, M&M Food Market, Northgate González Market and Southeastern Grocers (SEG), among others.

With Axonify, SEG rolled out an integrated-yet-layered training solution to unify more than 45,000 associates. Now, 95 percent of associates actively participate in training 2-3 times per week and the organization has experienced a 15%+ knowledge lift yielding significant business results. SEG, headquartered in Jacksonville, Fla., is the parent company of BI-LO, Fresco y Más, Harveys Supermarkets and Winn-Dixie stores.



"In order to be a ‘great place to shop’ for our customers, it’s imperative that we create a great place to work for our associates. We are committed to creating an environment sourced in trust and pride for our people, empowering leaders to be their very best, and equipping associates with the tools they need to provide a shopping experience our customers can always count on,” said Elizabeth Thompson, Chief People Officer of SEG. "Axonify’s microlearning platform has helped us communicate openly, onboard associates effectively, and regularly train to build knowledge that produces sustainable results."

Festival Foods, a privately owned grocery retailer in Wisconsin, is using Axonify’s microlearning platform to train its employees about customer service best practices to help ensure a consistent in-store experience. As a result, the grocer has seen an increase in OSAT scores, key customer experience metrics, for the first time in two years. The ability to communicate to the frontline in real-time about what is going on in their business, including new procedures and products, has increased employee engagement, improved productivity and reduced costs in the organization.

“Grocers understand that investing in their corporate culture and actively supporting employees with knowledge and career growth goes a long way towards attracting and retaining strong talent,” said Carol Leaman, CEO of Axonify. “Training should continue beyond onboarding and become part of everyday work, so associates can remain agile as the retailer evolves to provide the stand-out experiences that customers demand.”

Axonify hosted a panel at NRF 2019: Retail’s Big Show in New York City on January 13, 2019 – How Your Store Associates Will Make or Break Your CX Transformation Strategy – with SEG’s Chief People Officer, Elizabeth Thompson, and Doug Stephens, Founder and President of Retail Prophet.

For more information, visit Axonify.com .

About Axonify



Axonify is the microlearning platform trusted by global business leaders to make sure their employees remember to do the things that matter most to the business. It delivers focused, bite-sized bursts of information in the way humans learn best, wrapped in an adaptive, engaging experience that fits right into the workflow—for just 3-5 minutes a day. With more than 130 customers in 95 countries around the world, including Walmart, Bloomingdale’s, and John Hancock, Axonify makes learning personal to the individual and impactful for the business. Founded in 2011, Axonify is headquartered in Waterloo, ON Canada. For more information, please visit www.axonify.com .

About Southeastern Grocers

Southeastern Grocers, Inc. (SEG), parent company and home of BI-LO, Fresco y Más, Harveys Supermarket and Winn-Dixie grocery stores, is one of the largest conventional supermarket companies in the U.S. SEG grocery stores, liquor stores and in-store pharmacies serve communities throughout the seven southeastern states of Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana, Mississippi, North Carolina and South Carolina. BI-LO, Fresco y Más, Harveys Supermarket and Winn-Dixie are well-known and well-respected regional brands with deep heritages, strong neighborhood ties, proud histories of giving back, talented and caring associates and strong commitments to providing the best possible quality and value to customers. For more information, visit www.bi-lo.com , www.frescoymas.com , www.harveyssupermarkets.com and www.winndixie.com .

Media Contact:

Jennifer Mirabile

Young & Associates

724-772-2038

jenniferlm@yapr.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.