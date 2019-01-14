Adesto Announces that New IoT Standard will Speed Adoption of LON Technology in Building and Industrial Automation

Previews 2019 Embedded Products Supporting the ANSI/CTA 709.7 LON IP Protocol

/EIN News/ -- SANTA CLARA, Calif., Jan. 14, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Adesto® Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: IOTS), a leading provider of innovative application-specific semiconductors and embedded systems for the IoT era, announces that the new ANSI/CTA 709.7 LON® IP protocol, recently approved by the American National Standards Institute (ANSI), will speed further adoption of LON technology and continue to expand the LonWorks® ecosystem. The new standard enables native LON communication over any IP transport such as Ethernet and Wi-Fi, as well as interoperability with IP-based web services so that building and industrial automation systems can seamlessly and securely interoperate with cloud and IoT applications.



Adesto, through its recent acquisition of Echelon Corporation, collaborated with other LonMark International members to drive development and standardization of the new LON IP protocol, which describes the complete set of requirements for users, developers, vendors, integrators and specifiers of open building and industrial control systems to develop LON devices with native IP transport. As building and industrial control networks must handle ever-expanding datasets and additional IoT application interfaces, IP communications can provide higher speeds, greater bandwidth and increased flexibility.

LON IP builds on the rich device management and control services of the LON technology implemented in over 150 million devices across all critical industrial markets including building automation, smart grid, lighting controls, transportation and manufacturing equipment.

“Following Adesto’s acquisition of Echelon Corporation, the company is pursuing an aggressive embedded product roadmap which puts LON technology and LonWorks at the forefront of open standard networking for IoT systems,” said Rich Blomseth, principal product manager for Adesto. “We believe that as the new protocol becomes an internationally recognized standard, we will see increased adoption of LON and LonWorks in IoT systems for building and industrial automation.”

“Standardization of the LON IP protocol validates the approach of combining LON application and data layers with IP standard transport,” said Ron Bernstein, CEO and executive director, LonMark International. “The new standard provides greater interoperability between IT and operational technology systems, promising to create a broad ecosystem for connecting building and industrial automation systems with IoT applications and cloud analytics.”

Adesto is delivering a wave of technology innovations that support the new LON IP standard including:

Multi-protocol smart transceiver chipsets that support LON, LON IP and other IP-based protocols, including BACnet IP, for simplified system integration, lower cost of ownership, multi-application and vendor interoperability, and standardized tools



Open MQTT based web services protocol (IAP) and rich APIs that can easily and securely connect to LON and other control protocols – enabling increased support for cloud-based and remote applications



Edge servers and network interfaces that provide connectivity from IP cloud services to a variety of control protocols including LON, Modbus, and BACnet.

Demonstrations of the new technologies will be shown in Adesto’s booth C5234 at the AHR Expo in Atlanta, Georgia, January 14-16, 2019, and also in its booth 4A:124 at the Embedded World Exhibition being held in Nuremberg, Germany, February 26-28, 2019.

About Adesto Technologies Corporation

Adesto Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:IOTS) is a leading provider of innovative application-specific semiconductors and embedded systems for the IoT era. The company’s technology is used by more than 2,000 customers worldwide who are creating differentiated solutions across industrial, consumer, medical and communications markets. With its growing portfolio of high-value technologies, Adesto is helping its customers usher in the era of the Internet of Things. See: www.adestotech.com .

Follow Adesto on Twitter .

Adesto, Echelon, LON, LonWorks, and the Adesto logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Adesto Technologies Corporation or its subsidiaries in the United States and other countries. LonMark and the LonMark logo are registered trademarks of LonMark International in the U.S. and other jurisdictions. Other company, product, and service names may be trademarks or service marks of others.

Adesto Technologies Media Contact:

Jen Bernier-Santarini

+1 650-336-4222

press@adestotech.com

Adesto Technologies Investor Relations:

Leanne K. Sievers

Shelton Group

949-224-3874

sheltonir@sheltongroup.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.