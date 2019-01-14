Fourth and Madison Provides an Amenity that Keeps Them Competitive in the Decade’s “Fastest-Growing Big City”

/EIN News/ -- SEATTLE, Jan. 14, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In 2018, Seattle was named the “decade’s fastest-growing big city in the U.S.” Amid the increasingly competitive commercial real estate environment, Fourth and Madison, a premier 40-story office tower, now provides cellular connectivity as an amenity – an increasingly popular decision that could prove great dividends as the Seattle market continues to grow.



The property manager, Hines, partnered with Connectivity Wireless Solutions and Simplifi Wireless Group to install a cellular enhancement system (DAS). While the improved mobile voice and data coverage is sure to satisfy existing mobile-device-using tenants, Thom Antonopoulos, EVP at CWS, suggests that the solution will also help the property attract and retain high-quality tenants by keeping abreast of their connectivity needs.

“Recent market reports assert that indoor mobile systems can significantly increase property values,” Antonopoulos said. “Hines’ decision to partner with us to provide reliable cellular coverage and sufficient data capacity throughout their building was as much a long-term business growth strategy as it was a ‘perk’ for its tenants – especially considering the direction that the wireless and commercial real estate markets are trending.”

On the edge of 5G, and the highly anticipated year of 2020, connectivity demands will be at an all-time high – to the likes of which we have never before seen, Antonopoulos explained. As such, “It behooves property managers, particularly in larger cities, to strategize and actively prepare for the eminent data demands as Hines has demonstrated,” he said.

The Business Case

Fourth and Madison, owned by Nuveen Real Estate, is LEED® Platinum-certified and was awarded the BOMA Office Building of the Year award in 2007. Hines’ active implementation of this technology throughout many of its Class A office properties is a testament to its continued commitment and standard of providing industry-leading services and conveniences to its customers.

“Our goal is to always provide premier amenities, spaces, and services to our tenants, while also increasing the value and integrity of the building for ownership,” said C. Hayes, Assistant Property Manager at Fourth and Madison. “DAS presented an opportunity to achieve all those through improving tenant’s cellular connectivity while adding a lasting amenity to the building.”

About the System

“CWS and SWG were committed to getting the job done,” Hayes said. “They worked around our tenant’s schedules with relatively limited impact to their operations.”

The neutral host, iDAS and oDAS systems were completed within four months. As an added value to participating wireless carriers, the oDAS antennas on the sixth-floor balcony were leveraged to provide street coverage to pedestrians.

The JMA TEKO system supports four carriers and leverages 297 antennas, 18 remotes, and FUZE digital electricity to provide coverage throughout the 845,533-square-foot tower. Additionally, advanced stealthing methods were used to blend the exterior antennas with the metallic architecture so they would not distract from the building aesthetics.

About Connectivity Wireless Solutions

Connectivity Wireless Solutions is a leading provider of cellular and converged network solutions to commercial property owners throughout the U.S. In partnership with its sister company, Simplifi Wireless Group, Connectivity offers the best value to wireless carriers in the marketplace today along with advanced, scalable wireless solutions to support building owners who understand the importance of creating the best-possible wireless experience for their tenants.

Having delivered world-class systems and turnkey service - funding, engineering, installation and maintenance - to more than 50 million square feet of class-A office and mixed-use space, Connectivity takes pride in matching each customer with exactly the right technology to ensure their voice, data and multimedia wireless needs are met, allowing them to focus on their core business. For more information, visit www.connectivitywireless.com or follow CWS on LinkedIn at www.linkedin.com/company/connectivity-wireless/.

About Hines

Hines is a privately owned global real estate investment firm founded in 1957 with a presence in 207 cities in 24 countries. Hines has approximately $116.4 billion of assets under management, including $64 billion for which Hines provides fiduciary investment management services, and $52.4 billion for which Hines provides third-party property-level services. The firm has 109 developments currently underway around the world. Historically, Hines has developed, redeveloped or acquired 1,319 properties, totaling over 431 million square feet. The firm’s current property and asset management portfolio includes 527 properties, representing over 224 million square feet. With extensive experience in investments across the risk spectrum and property types, and a pioneering commitment to sustainability, Hines is one of the largest and most-respected real estate organizations in the world. Visit www.hines.com for more information.



