Adesto Demonstrates Predictive Energy Analytics for Smart Buildings

Adesto’s SmartServer IoT Provides Secure Connectivity and Rich Data Access through Services on IBM Watson IoT Platform

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Jan. 14, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Adesto® Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: IOTS), a leading provider of innovative application-specific semiconductors and embedded systems for the IoT market, announces it is enabling smarter buildings through insights into energy management and other operational data through services running on the IBM Watson IoT platform .



/EIN News/ -- Adesto, through its recent acquisition of Echelon Corporation, has been selling its Open Embedded IoT Platform into the building automation and energy management industry for over two decades. Adesto’s SmartServer™ IoT edge server platform features built-in device and data management for sensors, meters, actuators and controllers in buildings, through various emerging and traditional protocols including BACnet, LonWorks™, Modbus, and others.

The IBM Watson IoT Platform is a managed, cloud-hosted service designed to make it simple to derive value from IoT devices. It enables organizations to capture and explore data for devices, equipment, and machines, and discover insights that can drive better decision-making. IBM Tririga Building Insights is built on the Watson IoT Platform and uses AI analytics to surface building inefficiencies without the need for dedicated data scientists. The powerful capabilities of the IBM Watson IoT platform combined with the seamless connectivity of rich data from Adesto’s SmartServer IoT can provide facility managers with deep insights into energy consumption and other operational aspects of a building.

“For building operators and facilities managers, it’s incredibly important to keep costs and energy consumption to a minimum,” said Alan Slabodkin, vice president, Western Allied Corporation . “Using the new web services capabilities in Adesto’s SmartServer IoT, our customers can connect their systems to cloud services like IBM Watson IoT to gain a deeper understanding of their operations, leading to increased efficiencies and potentially significantly impacting their bottom line.”

“IBM Watson IoT Platform enables customers to maximize the value of their physical assets,” said Sanjay Tripathi, VP of strategy and business development, IBM IoT. “Adesto’s SmartServer IoT provides the critical connection from industrial data to our platform so that customers can perform powerful analytics on their data. We are delighted to work with Adesto to demonstrate our combined capabilities, and we look forward to making the solution available to customers in the buildings sector.”

“We are extremely excited to demonstrate how industry-leading AI systems can make knowledgeable decisions that drive the sustainability and efficiency goals for property managers,” said Sohrab Modi, chief strategy officer, Adesto. “The combination of our SmartServer IoT and IBM Watson is a perfect example of our strategy that enables customers to ’Embrace’ their legacy systems, ‘Extend’ them with emerging IoT capabilities, and ‘Enhance’ them with insights from cloud and AI systems.”

Adesto will demonstrate this revolutionary capability for building integrators, facility managers and property owners in its booth C5234 at the AHR Expo in Atlanta, January 14-16, 2019, and also in its booth 4A:124 at the Embedded World Exhibition being held February 26-28, 2019.

