New B2W Software Production Targets Capability Enhances Daily Field Performance Tracking Accuracy in Heavy Construction

ONE Platform Enhancement Makes it Easier to Set Specific, Variable Targets for Daily Productivity and Compare with Actual Field Log Data

PORTSMOUTH, N.H., Jan. 14, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- B2W Software, a leading provider of heavy construction management software, has delivered a new B2W Production Targets capability that empowers heavy construction contractors to assess job progress more accurately at any given point in time.



The new B2W Production Targets capability allows contractors to compare actual versus planned productivity more accurately on a daily basis by setting specific, variable targets.





/EIN News/ -- Using B2W Production Targets, contractors can easily set specific, variable targets for expected productivity according to the conditions, plan and resources for each individual day. Without this capability, daily targets are typically set by averaging projected productivity from the estimate evenly over the duration of a job or job phase. The averaged targets, however, can present a distorted impression of job progress on a given day or series of days when compared to actual production data.

In a simplified example of the advantages of this new B2W Production Targets capability, a contractor planning a five-day highway paving job requiring 5,000 tons of asphalt could set differing daily targets to account for limited productivity based on slower shoulder or on/off ramp work over the first two days, and much higher production at the end of the week for mainline paving. The variable targets would allow a more accurate assessment of job status versus plan each day.

Relying on an average target of 1,000 tons per day instead could present an inaccurate impression that the job was behind schedule over the first two or three days.

“Contractors are pushing for better data to make more informed decisions in the field, and this kind of accurate, timely data on job progress versus plan is at the top of their list,” said B2W Software founder and CEO Paul McKeon. “Using B2W Production Targets and electronic field logs, they get the right data every day, so they can make timely adjustments to keep jobs on schedule and budget.”

There is also a powerful motivational aspect of B2W Production Targets, according to McKeon. “Leaders and employees in the field tend to excel when they know what their immediate goals are. Accurate production targets give them the goals that ultimately determine profitability on a daily basis and in a simple format,” he explained.

B2W Software users can now use current versions of the B2W Schedule solution for resource scheduling and dispatching and/or the B2W Track solution for field tracking and analysis to implement B2W Production Targets. Users can set variable daily targets in electronic field logs, and B2W Track then allows them to enter actual productivity in the field for comparison to the targets in real time.

Please click B2W Production Targets for a one-minute video that provides a further explanation of the feature.

About B2W Software

Headquartered in Portsmouth, New Hampshire, B2W Software empowers heavy construction companies to win more work and complete it more profitably. The company’s ONE Platform connects people, workflows and data and includes advanced, unified applications to manage estimating, scheduling, field tracking, equipment maintenance, data capture and business insight.

