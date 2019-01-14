SemGroup to Participate in UBS Midstream Conference

TULSA, Okla., Jan. 14, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SemGroup® Corporation (NYSE:SEMG) is scheduled to participate in the UBS Midstream, MLP & Utilities Conference in Park City, Utah on Tuesday, January 15 and Wednesday, January 16.

/EIN News/ -- SemGroup President and Chief Executive Officer Carlin Conner, Chief Financial Officer Bob Fitzgerald and SemCAMS Midstream ULC President Dave Gosse will participate in one-on-one meetings with members of the investment community. The presentation materials will be accessible the day of the event in the investor relations section of the SemGroup website at www.semgroup.com.



About SemGroup

SemGroup® Corporation (NYSE:SEMG) moves energy across North America through a network of pipelines, processing plants, refinery-connected storage facilities and deep-water marine terminals with import and export capabilities. SemGroup serves as a versatile connection between upstream oil and gas producers and downstream refiners and end users. Key areas of operation and growth include western Canada, the Mid-Continent and the Gulf Coast. SemGroup is committed to safe, environmentally sound operations. Headquartered in Tulsa, Okla., the company has additional offices in Calgary, Alberta; Denver, Colo.; and Houston, Texas.

SemGroup uses its Investor Relations website and social media outlets as channels of distribution of material company information. Such information is routinely posted and accessible on our Investor Relations website at www.semgroup.com , our Twitter account and LinkedIn account.

Investor Relations:

Alisa Perkins

918-524-8081

investor.relations@semgroup.com

Media:

Tom Droege

918-524-8560

tdroege@semgroup.com



