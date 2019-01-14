Patient Access Solutions, Inc. Announces Director of Behavioral Health

/EIN News/ -- COMMACK, NY, Jan. 14, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE – Patient Access Solutions, Inc. (OTC PINK: PASO), a provider of technology and management solutions for the healthcare industry is proud to announce Dr. James Lederer will be joining the Company as the Director of Behavioral Health for the Group. Dr. Lederer will be based at the Plainview, NY Integrated Health facility. Dr. Lederer stated, “It’s our goal to utilize best practices in mental health service delivery to heal and help our patients fulfill their potential.”

James Lederer, PhD, Director of Behavioral Health

Dr. Lederer completed his undergraduate studies at Rutgers University, Phi Beta Kappa. He holds two Masters Degrees: School Psychology and Business Administration from Loyola University. Dr. Lederer earned his Doctor of Education (EdD) from University of Maryland & Johns Hopkins University with concentrations in School Psychology and Psychotherapy. He earned his PhD from University of Hartford in Counseling Psychology.

Dr. Lederer maintains the following New York State Licenses/Certifications:

Bilingual Psychotherapist

School Psychologist

Special Education Teacher

Teacher Consultant for Learning Disabled

About Patient Access Solutions, Inc. ( www.pashealth.com )

Patient Access Solutions, Inc. (PASHealth) is a Healthcare Solutions company which has created a formidable array of technology, management resources and allies to enable it to become an agent of radical change in what has traditionally been a slowly evolving healthcare environment. For more information about the services and products of Patient Access Solutions, please visit our website at www.pashealth.com .

Certain statements in this news release may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of Rule 175 under the Securities Act of 1933 and Rule 3b-6 under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and are subject to the safe harbor created by those rules. All statements, other than statements of fact, included in this release, including, without limitation, statements regarding potential future plans and objectives of the companies, are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements include, among other things, the following: general economic and business conditions; competition; unexpected changes in technologies and technological advances; ability to commercialize and manufacture products; results of experimental studies; research and development activities; changes in, or failure to comply with, governmental regulations; and the ability to obtain adequate financing in the future. This information is qualified in its entirety by cautionary statements and risk factors disclosure contained in certain of Patient Access Solutions Inc. Securities and Exchange Commission filings available at http://www.sec.gov .

PASO Investor Relations: Michael Hall

Email: michaelhall@alphastreetmedia.com

Twitter: https://twitter.com/cloutonthest

Website: https://alphastreetmedia.com/



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.