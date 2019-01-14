Masinga a component of Golden Generation of South Africa Footballers – Committee Chair

The Portfolio Committee on Sport and Recreation has said it is saddened by the premature passing of South Africa’s soccer legend, Mr Phil Masinga, on the weekend.

The Chairperson of the committee, Ms Beauty Dlulane, said the committee sends its condolences to the family, friends and the nation.

“SA has lost one of its great sons to ever represent the country on a football pitch. Phil was a true ambassador for the game, and he lived the values of being an ambassador. As much as this is a time to be sad, but we should mourn and celebrate Phil’s time on Earth, which he fulfilled.”

Masinga represented Bafana Bafana, and also plied his trade in England where he played for Leeds United in its glory days.

His name remains etched in the annals of history as having been part of a group of players who could easily be regarded as the golden generation.



