Central Statistical Agency (CSA) and UNICEF to launch a report - “Multidimensional Child Deprivation in Ethiopia, First National Estimates.”

WHAT: A high-level launching event of a report, “Multidimensional Child Deprivation in Ethiopia, First National Estimates,’ through an extensive consultative process involving the Ministry of Women, Children and Youth Affaires, National Planning Commission, Ministry of Labour and Social Affairs and Economic Policy Research Institute.

This report presents the first national estimates of children living in multidimensional poverty in Ethiopia and its effect on their livelihood. The report adapts the global Multidimensional Overlapping Deprivation Analysis (MODA) methodology to Ethiopia’s National context, based on information available from national datasets of Ethiopian Demographic and Health Surveys of 2011 and 2016.

WHEN: Thursday, 17 January 2019

WHERE: Radisson Blu Hotel, Kazanchis, Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.

WHY: The report sets the baseline to achieve Sustainable Development Goal on poverty reduction, “Reduce at least by half the proportion of children, men and women living in poverty in all its dimensions by 2050”.

It also seeks equal attention to be given to multidimensional poverty by measuring the proportion of children who don’t have access to basic services as stipulated in the Convention of the Rights of the Child.

It measures overlapping deprivations in access to basic services. It provides information on the proportion of children who are deprived for example in nutrition, health and education at the same time.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.