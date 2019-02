Gemalto awarded Uganda’s new e-Immigration solution with fast-track border crossing eKiosks at Entebbe Airport

New Border Management System (BMS) & e-Immigration solution builds on Gemalto’s (www.Gemalto.com)successful Visa Management System (VMS); Self-service eKiosks will deliver a safer and speedier experience for passengers in Uganda; Fingerprint and facial recognition ensures accurate identification of travelers

Gemalto, in cooperation with local partner SCINTL, has been awarded the contract for the supply of a Border Management System (BMS) (https://bit.ly/2H8TvcT) including airport self-service eKiosks (https://bit.ly/2D7BxDE) at Entebbe, creating a faster and more convenient border-crossing experience for travelers and strengthening homeland security. The said e-Immigration solution uses Gemalto’s state-of-the-art fingerprint and facial recognition technology, combined with a passport scan to ensure swift and accurate identification of passengers leaving the country. It is built on the Gemalto Visa Management System (VMS) that was first deployed in 2014 by the Directorate of Citizenship and Immigration Control (DCIC), part of Uganda’s Ministry of Internal Affairs.

Boosting Uganda’s ability to manage international visitors

Entebbe International Airport, servicing Uganda’s capital, Kampala, welcomed over 1.5 million travelers in 2017, and the new eKiosks will further boost its capacity to handle the growing number of business and leisure visitors heading to Uganda, a progressive east African state with a population of over 40 million. Once implementation of the e-Immigration solution is complete in 2019, passengers will enjoy the option of a rapid, self-guided pathway through border control, whilst authorities are provided with comprehensive, real-time data on departures from Uganda.

Extending the benefits of Gemalto’s existing VMS

Gemalto is an established technology partner for DCIC. The existing VMS combines applications, processing and issuance for all pre-paid visas and permits, and incorporates a secure and convenient online portal, and biometric enrolment facilities in foreign missions and on arrival in the country. In December 2017, the VMS won the Uganda Government’s JLOS ICT Innovation Award.

Gemalto is a proven and valued partner of DCIC,” said General Jeje A. Odongo, Minister of Internal Affairs for the Ugandan Government. “The new ABC – Automated Border Control Solution (https://bit.ly/2PmxGdK) marks the latest step forward in the modernization, enhancement of security of border control management in Uganda, delivering important benefits for visitors and citizens alike.”

“Rapid growth in international air travel is going hand in hand with profound cross-border threats such as terrorism, illegal immigration and organized crime,”said Thierry Mesnard, VP Sales Africa for Gemalto. “With the introduction of advanced automated kiosks at Entebbe Airport, the Ugandan authorities are once again demonstrating their commitment to addressing all these challenges.”

“SCINTL will provide vital local support and know-how for a solution that encompasses supply, installation and maintenance,”said Cephas T. Bushuyu, Managing Director for SCINTL. “Overseas visitors are playing a key role in Uganda’s economic development, and many will now enjoy the option of a safe, fast-track border crossing experience.”

