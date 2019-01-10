Western Hemisphere: Secretary Pompeo's Call With Venezuelan National Assembly President Juan Guaidó

The below is attributable to Deputy Spokesperson Robert Palladino:‎

Secretary Pompeo spoke by phone today with Juan Guaidó and congratulated Mr. Guaidó on his recent swearing-in as Venezuela’s new President of the democratically elected National Assembly. The Secretary reinforced the U.S. commitment to the National Assembly, the only legitimate and last democratically elected institution in Venezuela, and the re-establishment of democracy in Venezuela. The two reaffirmed their desire to work together closely on a broad range of issues throughout the year to bring about a peaceful, prosperous, and democratic future for the Venezuelan people.