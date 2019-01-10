Western Hemisphere: Secretary Pompeo's Call With Venezuelan National Assembly President Juan Guaidó
The below is attributable to Deputy Spokesperson Robert Palladino:
Secretary Pompeo spoke by phone today with Juan Guaidó and congratulated Mr. Guaidó on his recent swearing-in as Venezuela’s new President of the democratically elected National Assembly. The Secretary reinforced the U.S. commitment to the National Assembly, the only legitimate and last democratically elected institution in Venezuela, and the re-establishment of democracy in Venezuela. The two reaffirmed their desire to work together closely on a broad range of issues throughout the year to bring about a peaceful, prosperous, and democratic future for the Venezuelan people.
EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.