WISekey Joins Global Semiconductor Alliance IoT Security Working Group to Address End-to-End IoT Security

Geneva, Switzerland - January 14, 2019: WISeKey International Holding Ltd (WIHN.SW) ("WISeKey"), a leading Swiss based cybersecurity and IoT company, today announced that it has joined the Global Semiconductor Alliance ("GSA") IoT Security Working Group ("SWG) to address end-to-end IoT security.

The GSA IoT SWG consists of companies with interests in security... all sharing a common goal: to influence the industry on security principles and requirements. GSA IoT SWG will work to promote IOT security awareness, share information on attacks and threats, and build a consolidated view of best practices for end-to-end security. Current initiatives include pre-silicon security assessment, silicon-as-a-service, trusted supply chain, and distributed identity.

The GSA IoT SWG is a group of global corporations and organizations from the US, Asia, and Europe, including: ARM, AMD, Alibaba, Bosch/ ETAS, C-Sky, CTTL, Data I/O, e-Memory, Ericsson, Flextronics, Giesecke & Devrient, Global Foundries, Intel, Microsoft, Mastercard, Mentor/Siemens, NXP, Qualcomm, Rambus, Samsung, Silicon Labs, Siemens, Symantec, Synaptics, Synopsys, Secure-IC, SecureRF, TSMC, Thundersoft, UniSoc, Visa, Xperi and more.

"With the rapid growth of the IoT market there is an evolving security need across the IoT ecosystem. The GSA IoT SWG was created to address end-to-end issues in IoT security. Its goal is to promote best practices on security within the IoT industry, share information on threats and attacks, and define security requirements. We are excited to have WISEKey's participation and expert contributions in shaping robust specifications that will benefit all actors in this ecosystem" said Shrikant Lohokare, Ph.D., Global Vice President & Executive Director of GSA.

WISeKey is committed to making positive contributions to GSA IoT SWG by leveraging its vast experience in every level of IoT security - from chip to cloud. WISeKey brings a solid understanding of how Artificial Intelligence and Blockchain technologies can be leveraged to solve the mounting problem of counterfeit trade and minimize their harmful effects on the global supply chains.

"WISeKey welcomes the opportunity to contribute to GSA IoT SWG's mission. We will use our involvement to influence standards and legislative bodies to make IoT more secure," said Carlos Moreira, Founder and CEO of WISeKey.

About WISeKey

WISeKey (SIX Swiss Exchange: WIHN) is a leading global cybersecurity company currently deploying large scale digital identity ecosystems for people and objects using Blockchain, AI and IoT respecting the Human as the Fulcrum of the Internet. WISeKey Microprocessors Secures the pervasive computing shaping today's Internet of Everything. WISeKey IoT has an install base of over 1.5 billion microchips in virtually all IoT sectors (connected cars, smart cities, drones, agricultural sensors, anti-counterfeiting, smart lighting, servers, computers, mobile phones, crypto tokens etc.). WISeKey is uniquely positioned to be at the edge of IoT as our semiconductors produce a huge amount of Big Data that, when analyzed with Artificial Intelligence (AI), can help industrial applications to predict the failure of their equipment before it happens.

Our technology is Trusted by the OISTE/WISeKey's Swiss based cryptographic Root of Trust ("RoT") provides secure authentication and identification, in both physical and virtual environments, for the Internet of Things, Blockchain and Artificial Intelligence. The WISeKey RoT serves as a common trust anchor to ensure the integrity of online transactions among objects and between objects and people. For more information, visit www.wisekey.com.

About Global Semiconductor Alliance

GSA is Where Leaders Meet to establish an efficient, profitable and sustainable semiconductor and high technology global ecosystems encompassing semiconductors, software, solutions, systems, and services. It is a leading industry organization that provides a unique neutral platform for collaboration, where global executives interface and innovate with peers, partners and customers to accelerate industry growth and maximize return on invested and intellectual capital.

GSA has an impressive global footprint representing over 30 countries and 350 corporate members comprised of top companies in the semiconductor industry. The global membership ranges from the most exciting emerging companies to industry stalwarts and technology leaders-representing 75% of industry revenues. Members value collaboration as a key to the advancement of their companies and industry.

GSA offers the broadest and most efficient thought-leadership platform through curated regional and global executive and technology events, networking forums, dinners, workshops and working groups. These gatherings allow members to engage in thought leading dialogues shaping the industry, expand business opportunities and remain up-to-date on relevant topical issues, share best practices and gain precious visibility opportunities. GSA members also have access to a repository of data and information including financial reports and resources, company data, surveys and technology and market reports.

To learn more about the GSA please visit: https://www.gsaglobal.org/

Disclaimer:

This communication expressly or implicitly contains certain forward-looking statements concerning WISeKey International Holding Ltd and its business. Such statements involve certain known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which could cause the actual results, financial condition, performance or achievements of WISeKey International Holding Ltd to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. WISeKey International Holding Ltd is providing this communication as of this date and does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements contained herein as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy, any securities, and it does not constitute an offering prospectus within the meaning of article 652a or article 1156 of the Swiss Code of Obligations or a listing prospectus within the meaning of the listing rules of the SIX Swiss Exchange. Investors must rely on their own evaluation of WISeKey and its securities, including the merits and risks involved. Nothing contained herein is or shall be relied on as, a promise or representation as to the future performance of WISeKey.

