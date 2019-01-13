The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of YRCW, YRIV and ALKS

NEW YORK, Jan. 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Klein Law Firm announces that class action complaints have been filed on behalf of shareholders of the following companies. If you suffered a loss you have until the lead plaintiff deadline to request that the court appoint you as lead plaintiff.

/EIN News/ -- YRC Worldwide Inc. (NASDAQGS: YRCW)

Class Period: March 10, 2014 to December 14, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: March 4, 2019

During the class period, YRC Worldwide Inc. allegedly made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) from 2005 to at least 2013, YRC's units systematically overcharged the federal government for freight carrier services; (2) this alleged misconduct caused the Department of Defense to overpay by millions of dollars for shipments that were lighter, and thus cheaper, than the weights for which the government was charged; (3) consequently, this alleged misconduct would subject YRC to enhanced government scrutiny and liabilities, including potentially owing treble damages under the False Claims Act; and (4) as a result, the Company’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Get additional information about the YRCW lawsuit:

Yangtze River Port and Logistics Limited (NASDAQGS: YRIV)

Class Period: February 2, 2016 to December 5, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: March 4, 2019

Yangtze River Port and Logistics Limited allegedly made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Yangtze’s purported lease of the Wuhan Yangtze River Newport Logistics Center, the Company’s main asset, was a fabrication; (2) Yangtze’s only operating subsidiary, Wuhan Newport, was declared insolvent in China due to a number of default judgments against it; and (3) as a result, Defendants’ statements about its business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

Get additional information about the YRIV lawsuit:

Alkermes plc (NASDAQGS: ALKS)

Class Period: February 17, 2017 to November 1, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: February 25, 2019

The lawsuit alleges that Alkermes plc made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the FDA had advised Alkermes to follow a certain protocol in connection with its New Drug Application submission for its drug ALKS 5461; (2) Alkermes had failed to follow that protocol; (3) consequently, an FDA advisory committee voted 21 to 2 against the approval of ALKS 5461; and (4) as a result, Alkermes’ public statements were materially false and/or misleading at all relevant times.

Get additional information about the ALKS lawsuit:

