North Carolina attorney Janet Reed publishes overview of restoration of driving privileges in North Carolina

Blog of Janet Pittman Reed, NC Lawyer Janet Pittman Reed lawyer in North Carolina Janet Reed Attorney in North Carolina Website of Janet P Reed, Attorney in North Carolina Janet Pittman Reed lawyer in North Carolina

While suspension or revocation of driving privileges is a serious and potentially life altering event, exploring all available options can minimize the impact.

The Law Office of Attorney Janet Pittman Reed (N/A:N/A)

While suspension or revocation of driving privileges is a serious and potentially life altering event, working with a qualified attorney to explore all available options can minimize the impact” — Janet Reed, North Carolina lawyer

JACKSONVILLE, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, February 9, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- A new overview published by North Carolina lawyer Janet P. Reed provides an overview of restoring driving privileges in North Carolina. The complete article will be published on the Blog of Janet Reed at https://janetreedesq.blogspot.com/ Reinstatement of driving privileges in North Carolina may come after either a suspension or a revocation. If a driver’s license is suspended for a set period of time, then restoration is relatively straightforward. After the suspension is over, the driver must go to the DMV and pay the applicable fees to have their driving privileges reinstated. There may be an additional fee if the suspension stems from a Driving While Impaired conviction. There may also be suspension of an indefinite period, typically a result of some other violation such as failure to appear in court, failure to pay a fine, or back owed child support. These require the resolution of the underlying issue before the license can be reinstated. Certain offenses which carries a lengthy suspension period may allow the driver to petition for reinstatement prior to end the length of the entire suspension.The process is more complicated for reinstatement after revocation of driving privileges. In such situations, a DMV hearing or a hearing in front of an administrative law judge may be required. The amount of time that must pass in order for the driver to be eligible for a hearing depends on the underlying reason for the revocation.It may be advisable to retain an attorney for reinstatement hearings, particularly after a revocation due to multiple DWI offenses. Just like a court hearing, petitioner will need to provide witnesses and evidence to support their case. An experienced attorney can help ensure that the petitioner prepare and present a strong case for reinstatement.Individuals whose license has been suspended or revoked may also petition for limited driving privileges. Limited driving privileges permit the driver to drive under specified restrictions such as when and where the driver may drive. The purpose of such exception is to allow the driver to drive when it is necessary for things such as employment, education, medical care, or religious worship. The specific requirements for obtaining limited driving privilege will depend on individual circumstances. Violation of the conditions of limited driving privilege is a serious offense and is a class 1 misdemeanor.Ms. Reed concludes that "while suspension or revocation of driving privileges is a serious and potentially life altering event, working with a qualified attorney to explore all available options can minimize the impact of such suspension or revocation."About Janet Pittman Reed Janet P. Reed is an attorney in Jacksonville, North Carolina, and handles Family Law cases such as Divorce & Separation, Personal Injury, Traffic, Criminal Law, Driver’s License Restoration Services, and Civil Litigation cases.Website: https://janetreedlaw.com/ Blog: https://janetreedesq.blogspot.com/ Attorney Profile: https://solomonlawguild.com/janet-p-reed News: https://hype.news/janet-p-reed-attorney-in-north-carolina/ LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/janetpittmanreed/ Twitter: https://twitter.com/leglone?lang=en

FOX6 News Milwaukee: Restoring drivers licenses



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.