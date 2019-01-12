Investigation Relating to the ConAgra Brands Retirement Income Savings Plan Announced by Stull, Stull & Brody

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Jan. 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stull, Stull & Brody today announced that an ERISA action has been filed and that it has commenced an investigation relating to the ConAgra Brands (NYSE:CAG) Retirement Income Savings Plan f/k/a ConAgra Foods Retirement Income Savings Plan (“ConAgra” and the “Plan”). Among other things, Stull, Stull & Brody is investigating whether the Plan’s fiduciaries violated the Employee Retirement Income Security Act of 1974 (“ERISA”) by failing to follow Plan provisions on participant contributions with respect to Business Management Incentive Plan bonuses and any other funds that were contributed to the Plan after participants ceased working for ConAgra.



If you were a Plan participant and contributed money to the Plan after you ceased working for ConAgra during the last several years and you have questions about your legal rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Michael J. Klein, Esq. at Stull, Stull & Brody by e-mail at CAG@ssbny.com, by calling 1-212-687-7230, x147, or by writing to Stull, Stull & Brody, 6 East 45th Street, New York, NY 10017. You can also visit our website at www.ssbny.com.

You may retain Stull, Stull & Brody, or other counsel of your choice, to represent you. Stull, Stull & Brody has litigated many class actions for violations of securities laws in federal courts over the past 40 years and has obtained court approval of substantial settlements on numerous occasions. Stull, Stull & Brody maintains offices in New York and California.

Attorney Advertising. Prior Results Do Not Guarantee A Similar Outcome.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.