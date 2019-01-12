Larson Electronics Releases John Deere 9600 Combine LED Flood Light Replacement Kit

KEMP, Texas, Jan. 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Larson Electronics, a Texas-based company with over 40 years of experience spearheading the industrial lighting sector, announced the release of an LED flood light replacement kit for John Deere 9600 combines. This kit features a set of six, 45-watt LED headlights that are low voltage and have low and high beam settings emitting a bright white light with a color temperature rating of 6000K. A chrome reflector ensures maximum illumination in dark or hazy outdoor conditions.



The LLP-JD-CMB-9600 from Larson Electronics is a set of LED flood lights for John Deere 9600 Combines. This set of LED flood lights can be used to replace or upgrade existing OEM lights on the John Deere 9600 combine.



This low voltage, 45-watt luminary comes with low and high beam settings and emits a bright white light with a color temperature rating of 6000K.



The IL-LED-DLR-4X6 is a suitable replacement for a wide range of automotive lighting systems. This 45-watt LED lamp operates on 10-30V DC, including 12V DC and 24V DC.





/EIN News/ -- The LLP-JD-CMB-9600 LED flood light replacement kid for John Deere 9600 combines features six LED light, each with a polycarbonate lens and IP67 waterproof protection reinforcing the exterior of the LED lamp, enabling it to withstand light impacts. Each 45-watt LED light in this kit operates on 10-30V DC, including 12V DC and 24V DC. The LEDs lights emit 1,800 lumens on the low beam setting and 2,600 lumens on the high beam setting and have a 50,000-hour lifespan. Nine total LEDs are inside each fixture, which are made of durable die-cast aluminum.

Larson Electronics’ LED spotlight replacement kit features a breathable design to support proper air flow, which keeps the units from fogging up in harsh conditions. This LED kit has an ambient operating temperature range of -20˚C to 60˚C and can replace a wide range of automotive lighting systems, including trucks, cars, tractors and industrial equipment. The fixtures can be mounted easily into 4” x 6” sealed beam installation holes on John Deere 9600 combines.

About Larson Electronics LLC: Larson Electronics LLC is a manufacturer of industrial lighting equipment and accessories. The company offers an extensive catalog of industry-grade lighting and power distribution products for the following sectors: manufacturing, construction, food processing, oil and gas, military, marine and automobile. Customers can benefit from the company’s hands-on, customized approach to lighting solutions. Larson Electronics provides expedited service for quotes, customer support and shipments.

