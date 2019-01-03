FREEP: GM gets thousands of holiday letters about plant closings
The UAW delivered thousands of holiday wishes to General Motors on Friday, but those messages are likely to have a less-than-festive tone.
The union said in a news release that it submitted more than 4,000 personal letters effectively asking GM not to follow through on plans to shutter four plants in the United States, which would affect thousands of workers.
EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.