Detroit News: Unifor, UAW turn up the heat on GM
The unions representing U.S. and Canadian auto workers are intensifying their public campaign to keep open five General Motors Co. plants in North America.
As Canadian trade union Unifor argued its case Thursday at GM’s Renaissance Center headquarters to keep open the automaker’s Oshawa Assembly Plant in Ontario, the United Auto Workers organized a vigil at the endangered Detroit-Hamtramck Assembly plant…
