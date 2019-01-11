Larson Electronics Releases High Intensity Gas Infrared Heater, 115V Single Phase, 60 Hz, 70,000 BTUs

KEMP, Texas, Jan. 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Larson Electronics, a Texas-based company with over 40 years of experience spearheading the industrial lighting and industrial equipment sectors, announced the release of a high intensity infrared natural gas heater. This natural gas heater is for indoor use and produces a powerful 70,000 BTUs of heat output while operating on 115V single-phase 60 Hz.



/EIN News/ -- The GAU-NIC-70K-115V metallic high intensity infrared natural gas heater contains a circular spot lens for focused and accurate heating applications. This heater runs on natural gas and is compact for tighter indoor applications weighing only 38 lbs. The heat that is produced inside this durable natural gas heater is pushed out as infrared energy.

Larson Electronics’ powerful and compact natural gas infrared heater is energy efficient and can warm objects, as opposed to a convention heater that just warms the air. Suitable applications for this natural gas infrared heater include indoor applications only, such as buildings on construction sites, inside warehouses, in commercial spaces and industrial buildings, inside schools and barns, and more.

“Infrared heaters are very efficient and more cost effective than regular convection heaters,” said Rob Bresnahan, CEO of Larson Electronics LLC. “These heaters are also capable of warming objects as well as the air.”

About Larson Electronics LLC: Larson Electronics LLC is a manufacturer of industrial lighting equipment and accessories. The company offers an extensive catalog of industry-grade lighting and power distribution products for the following sectors: manufacturing, construction, food processing, oil and gas, military, marine and automobile. Customers can benefit from the company’s hands-on, customized approach to lighting solutions. Larson Electronics provides expedited service for quotes, customer support and shipments.

For further information, please contact:

Rob Bresnahan, President and CEO

Toll-free: 1-888-351-2363

Int’l: 214-616-6180

Fax: 903-498-3364

E-mail: sales@larsonelectronics.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d0713dde-b33d-4a64-be31-fb73fccafcd6



