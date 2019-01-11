PokerVision Media Inc. Named Official Media Partner of Calgary eSports League Exhibition Event

/EIN News/ -- CALGARY, Alberta, Jan. 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PokerVision Media Inc. is pleased to announce that it has been named an Official Media Partner of the Calgary eSports League’s Exhibition Event to be held Tuesday, January 15th, 2019 at Telus Spark from 6 - 10pm. Featured games in this live eSport competition are League of Legends, Overwatch, Rocket League, Super Smash Bros. Melee, and Tekken 7. The entire event will be streamed live on Twitch and PokerVision will be there covering all the action for its program GameChangerz.



Coverage from the GameChangerz team will he hosted by Calgary based professional eSports streamer James MacMaster better known online as TreTzyTV who has amassed over 550,000 YouTube subscribers and over 125,000 combined followers on Instagram and Twitter. His online videos have had over 1 billion views.

eSports is competitive video gaming, whether by teams or individuals. It requires all the skill and dedication of traditional sports and is the world’s fastest growing competitive sporting activity.

eSports saw revenue over $900M in 2018, estimated to grow to over a billion in 2019

5 of the top 10 most popular and top earning YouTubers make their money from video games

More people watched the 2018 League of Legends World Championship than the Super Bowl

Total eSports viewership is expected to surpass the NFL by 2022

80% of eSports viewers are between 10 and 35 years of age, a coveted demographic for marketers

PokerVision Media is launching a multi platform broadcast network covering poker, eSports and gaming lifestyle content. The broadcast management team sees the growing eSports market as a key driver for viewers and plans to launch interactive platforms, social gaming and interactivity with its content as part of its strategy being a next generation media company. The company is also excited to undertake an Initial Public Offering on the CSE in the coming year

PokerVision Media will be announcing its complete eSports strategy on Thursday, January 17th at a corporate event being held at its head office in Calgary, Alberta and will be making additional announcements in the coming weeks.

For further information please contact Investor Relations:

Email: info@pvn.tv

Website: www.pvn.tv

www.gamechangerz.ca

Office phone: 403-723-2800

1025 10 St. SE, Calgary, Alberta

About PokerVision Media

PokerVision Media Inc. is a next generation media company focusing on interactive and engaged content production and broadcast in the poker, eSports and gaming lifestyle marketplace. The Company leverages traditional business models through gamification and new media delivery solutions to capture and monetize the changing ways consumers consume media.

Cautionary and Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward‐looking statements and forward‐looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. These statements relate to future events or future performance. All statements other than statements of historical fact may be forward‐looking statements or information. Although management of the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward looking statements and information are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward‐looking statements and information since no assurance can be given that they will prove to be correct.



